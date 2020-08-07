California Auction House Offers Free Online Auction Appraisals
Michaan’s Auctions, a leading full-service auction house on the West Coast, offers free online auction appraisals of antiques, fine art, furniture, Asian art and jewelry.
There are two types of appraisals: The first type of appraisal is a formal document needed for Trusts, Estates, Equitable distribution and Insurance purposes. There are fees associated with formal appraisals.
Please contact our Trusts & Estates Department, 510.227.2530, for more information. The second type of appraisal is a free, verbal auction estimate. This appraisal includes an estimated value, which based on the educated judgment of the specialist as to what the object will sell for at auction. You will also be provided with information on the appropriate auction, a timetable and an explanation of our terms of sale. Free appraisals can be obtained in the following manner:
1. Appraisal Appointments – Michaan's specialists are pleased to meet with you in your home, if you have 20 or more items or at our Main Gallery. If you would like to schedule an appointment, please call us at (510) 740-0220 or e-mail appraisal@michaans.com.
2. Submitting Photographs – Please send clear images that depict the entire piece and a few detail images of any markings or damage to the piece. You may send images online using our Free Online Appraisal form or mail your photographs to:
Michaan's Auctions
P.O. Box 489
Alameda, CA 94501
Contact Michaan's Auctions
Talesa Eugenio
info@michaans.com
(510) 740-0220
About Michaan’s Auctions
Michaan's Auctions is a leading, full-service auction house in the Bay Area. Established in 2002, they specialize in the appraisal and sale of antiques and fine art, and their specialty departments include the following:
● Asian Works of Art
● Furniture and Decorative Arts
● Modern & Contemporary European and American Paintings/Prints and Jewelry
Michaan’s has one of the largest facilities in Northern California and the auction house holds up to thirty sales each year with a broad base of buyers and consignors around the globe. They offer buyers the chance to preview and bid on desirable pieces. Some of the items that have garnered world record prices include the following:
● A.D.M Cooper painting, The Three Graces, 1915, sold for $21,060 in 2005
● Eduard Gaertner, German City Street Scene, 1831, sold at auction for $266,000
● Carving of Tang Ying realized $2,235,000
● Henri Labasque’s Madame Lebasque and her Daughters sold at auction for $271,400
● Wojcieck Fangor’s M1 sold at auction for $169,400
Michaan’s Auctions offers a unique way to add heirlooms to a collection or sell unique pieces. All of their auctions are free and open to the public and their experienced staff members are present to help throughout the entire process, including providing free appraisals.
email us here
