Mintec continues its expansion with 2 new junior additions

Mintec welcomes Archit Singh as a junior market analyst to its Intelligence team and a Hamza Malik as a junior data engineer to its Data team

I'm excited to join Mintec and to be able to apply the experience from my degree and internships to the dynamic soft commodities markets, in-turn providing value to our large and diverse client base” — Archit Singh

Archit joins Mintec after completing his degree in Economics and Finance from Queen Mary University of London where he was head of trading in the Queen Mary Trading and Investment Society (QMTIS). Giving lectures on fundamental and technical analysis of markets along with writing outlooks for various commodities and the foreign exchange market, he developed strong research skills and knowledge across a wide range of markets. This experience will enable him to support Mintec's data-driven Intelligence team with their insight outputs such as Market Outlooks, Covid-19 reports, commodity market webinars and much more.

Archit also had extensive exposure to financial markets as a result of multiple internships at Amplify Trading. He says "I'm excited to join Mintec and to have the ability to apply the experience from my degree and internships to the dynamic soft commodities markets at Mintec, in-turn providing value to our large and diverse client base."

Hamza Malik is the newest member of the Mintec's highly skilled data team in which he'll be crafting instructions for scripts for Mintec's external automation coding team. Having already completed a degree in business administration at the University of London he is currently studying for his master's degree in computer science at Birkbeck, London's Evening University. His skills in data extraction, manipulation and interpretation along with his interest in computer architecture, and artificial intelligence related to computer hardware will be put to good use as Mintec continues to enhance their data tools, such as Mintec Analytics. Hamza says "Automation has always been an appealing aspect of the tech world, in my opinion, so the projects we're currently working on are particularly compelling for me. Mintec plays a vital role in providing new and efficient data to its clients, and I feel very proud to be a part of this exceptional team."

Mintec is not just a place to further your career; it's also a great place to start your career. With Mintec's continuous expansion, junior or entry-level positions are frequently being advertised on the careers page.

About Mintec

Mintec enables the world's largest food brands to implement more efficient and sustainable procurement strategies through its SaaS platform. Mintec Analytics delivers market prices and analysis for more than 14,000 food ingredients and associated commodity materials. Our data and tools empower our customers to understand supplier prices better, analyse their spend in greater detail and negotiate more confidently with suppliers. Ensuring they are best placed to reduce costs, manage risk and increase their efficiency, helping them to maximise their margins.

