St. Albans // Negligent Operation

 

 

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 20A203459

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME:    Trooper Seth Boudreau                     

STATION:     St. Albans

CONTACT#: 8025245993

 

DATE/TIME: August 7, 2020 at 0735 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: I 89 SB at Exit 20

VIOLATION: Careless and Neglegent operation

 

ACCUSED:   Eric Hazen                                              

AGE: 30

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Swanton, VT

 

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

 

On August 7, 2020 at 0725 hours, Troopers out of the St. Albans Barracks conducted a directed patrol on I 89. A black Volvo was seen getting on the interstate at exit 20 moving at a high rate of speed. Using a laser, the vehicle speed was measured at 101 MPH. The vehicle was stopped just before Exit 19 at MM 114.2 SB. The operator of the vehicle was identified as Eric Hazen (DOB: 02/15/1990). Hazen was issued a citation to appear in Franklin County Superior Court on September 29, 2020 at 0830 to answer to the charge of Careless and Negligent Operation (Title 23 V.S.A. § 1091).

 

 

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME:    9/29/2020  at 0830        

COURT: Franklin

 

 

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 



