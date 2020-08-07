St. Albans // Negligent Operation
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 20A203459
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Seth Boudreau
STATION: St. Albans
CONTACT#: 8025245993
DATE/TIME: August 7, 2020 at 0735 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: I 89 SB at Exit 20
VIOLATION: Careless and Neglegent operation
ACCUSED: Eric Hazen
AGE: 30
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Swanton, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On August 7, 2020 at 0725 hours, Troopers out of the St. Albans Barracks conducted a directed patrol on I 89. A black Volvo was seen getting on the interstate at exit 20 moving at a high rate of speed. Using a laser, the vehicle speed was measured at 101 MPH. The vehicle was stopped just before Exit 19 at MM 114.2 SB. The operator of the vehicle was identified as Eric Hazen (DOB: 02/15/1990). Hazen was issued a citation to appear in Franklin County Superior Court on September 29, 2020 at 0830 to answer to the charge of Careless and Negligent Operation (Title 23 V.S.A. § 1091).
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: 9/29/2020 at 0830
COURT: Franklin
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.