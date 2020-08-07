Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
SCI Engineered Materials, Inc. Reports Second Quarter and 2020 Year-to-Date Results

/EIN News/ -- COLUMBUS, Ohio, Aug. 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SCI Engineered Materials, Inc. (“SCI”) (SCIA: OTCQB), a global supplier and manufacturer of advanced materials for physical vapor deposition thin film applications who works closely with end users and OEMs to develop innovative, customized solutions, today reported financial results for the three months and six months ended June 30, 2020.

Jeremy Young, President and Chief Executive Officer, said, “We continue to adapt to the evolving impacts and uncertainties related to COVID-19, while also pursuing opportunities to strengthen our business’s long-term growth in complementary niche markets.  Although we expect to operate below our normal production schedule in the third quarter, encouraging signs are emerging.  Order rates increased during the past month and key customers have indicated they plan to gradually increase their operations from current levels during the second half of this year. These factors, coupled with the recent addition of new customers, represent important steps toward improving our future performance.” 

Revenue 

Total revenue for the six months ended June 20, 2020, decreased 11% to $6,045,382 from $6,756,986 for the same period last year.  For the second quarter 2020, total revenue decreased 5% to $2,606,587 from $2,741,948 a year ago.  International shipments were lower during both periods in 2020 compared to 2019.  Order backlog was $3.6 million on June 30, 2020, compared to $5.8 million on December 31, 2019.

Gross profit

Gross profit was $947,122 for the first half of 2020 versus $1,390,971 a year ago, a 32% decrease.  Second quarter 2020 gross profit decreased 37% to $437,784 from $694,669 the prior year.  Lower revenue and product mix for both periods in 2020 were the primary factors that contributed to the year-over-year decreases.    

Operating expenses

Operating expenses (general and administrative expense, research and development expense, and marketing and sales expense), decreased 21% to $831,877 for the first half of 2020 from $1,050,870 in 2019.  Second quarter 2020 operating expenses decreased 20% to $410,024 from $513,582 the prior year.  General and administrative expense was higher during each period in 2019 due to the Company’s executive management transition which was completed by mid-year.  Marketing and sales expense was impacted by COVID-19 issues during the second quarter and first half of this year principally due to tradeshow cancellations, lower compensation expense and less direct contact with customers due to national and local government guidelines. 

EBITDA*

Earnings before interest, income taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) was $343,925 for the first half of 2020 versus $595,664 the prior year.  EBITDA was $143,462 for the second quarter 2020 compared to $326,826 last year.

Income Applicable to Common Stock

Income applicable to common stock was $89,900, $0.02 per share, for the six months ended June 30, 2020, compared to $309,684, $0.07 per share, for the same period last year.  For the second quarter 2020, income applicable to common stock was $14,422, $0.00 per share, versus $160,380, $0.04 per share, a year ago.  The decrease for both periods in 2020 was due to lower gross profit partially offset by lower operating expenses.   

Cash and Total Debt Outstanding

On June 30, 2020, cash on hand was $1,924,807, a 5% increase compared to $1,828,397 at 2019 year-end.  This increase was attributable to funds received from a $325,300 unsecured promissory note on April 24, 2020, pursuant to the U.S. government’s Paycheck Protection Program. 

Net cash provided by operating activities was $8,818 for the six months ended June 30, 2020, compared to $293,280 a year ago.  This decrease was due to lower net income and significantly lower customer deposits, offset by reduced inventory levels versus the same period last year.

Total debt outstanding was $500,515 on June 30, 2020, compared to $223,835 on December 31, 2019.  This increase was specifically related to the $325,300 unsecured promissory note referenced above.  We anticipate that most, if not all, of this amount will be forgiven by the U.S. Small Business Administration following achievement of the loan requirements.

About SCI Engineered Materials, Inc.

SCI Engineered Materials is a global supplier and manufacturer of advanced materials for PVD thin film applications that works closely with end user and OEMs to develop innovative, customized solutions. Additional information is available at  www.sciengineeredmaterials.com or follow SCI Engineered Materials, Inc. at:

https://www.linkedin.com/company/sci-engineered-materials.-inc
https://www.facebook.com/sciengineeredmaterials/

*A reconciliation of the differences between the GAAP and non-GAAP financial measure of EBITDA as used in this release with the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures is included in the financial schedules that are a part of this release. This non-GAAP financial measure is intended to supplement and should be read together with our financial results. It should not be considered an alternative or substitute for, and should not be considered superior to, our reported financial results. Accordingly, users of this financial information should not place undue reliance on this non-GAAP financial measure.

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, which are intended to be covered by the safe harbors created thereby. Those statements include, but are not limited to, all statements regarding intent, beliefs, expectations, projections, customer guidance, forecasts, plans of the Company and its management, expectations the Company will operate below its normal production schedule in the third quarter 2020, anticipated achievement of the Paycheck Protection Program loan requirements, and customers gradually increasing their operations from current levels during the second half of this year.  These forward-looking statements involve numerous risks and uncertainties, including, without limitation, other risks and uncertainties detailed from time to time in the Company's Securities and Exchange Commission filings, including the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019. One or more of these factors have affected, and could in the future affect, the Company's projections. Therefore, there can be no assurances that the forward-looking statements included in this press release will prove to be accurate. Due to the significant uncertainties in the forward-looking statements included herein, the inclusion of such information should not be regarded as a representation by the Company, or any other persons, that the objectives and plans of the company will be achieved. All forward-looking statements made in this press release are based on information presently available to the management of the Company. The Company assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements.

                                                                               



  SCI ENGINEERED MATERIALS, INC.  
   
BALANCE SHEETS  
           
ASSETS  
    June 30,     December 31,
      2020         2019  
    (UNAUDITED)    
Current Assets          
Cash   $ 1,924,807       $ 1,828,397  
Accounts receivable, less allowance for doubtful accounts     388,338         348,524  
Inventories     871,024         2,749,038  
Prepaid expenses     156,033         105,464  
Total current assets     3,340,202         5,031,423  
           
Property and Equipment, at cost     9,112,095         8,989,157  
Less accumulated depreciation     (7,217,050 )       (7,036,955 )
      1,895,045         1,952,202  
           
Other Assets     488,408         521,450  
           
TOTAL ASSETS   $ 5,723,655       $ 7,505,075  
           
           
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY  
   
Current Liabilities          
Short term debt   $ 245,091       $ 98,524  
Operating lease, current     84,778         80,669  
Accounts payable     179,614         254,004  
Customer deposits     337,520         2,408,837  
Accrued expenses     183,938         197,061  
Total current liabilities     1,030,941         3,039,095  
           
Long term debt     255,424         125,311  
Operating lease, long term     348,268         391,833  
Total liabilities     1,634,633         3,556,239  
           
Commitments and contingencies          
           
Total Shareholders' Equity     4,089,022         3,948,836  
           
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY   $ 5,723,655       $ 7,505,075  
           



 SCI ENGINEERED MATERIALS, INC.
       
STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
                         
FOR THE THREE AND SIX MONTHS ENDED JUNE 30, 2020 AND 2019
(UNAUDITED)
                         
    THREE MONTHS ENDED JUNE 30,   SIX MONTHS ENDED JUNE 30,  
    2020     2019     2020     2019  
                         
Revenue $ 2,606,587   $ 2,741,948   $ 6,045,382   $ 6,756,986  
                         
Cost of revenue   2,168,803     2,047,279     5,098,260     5,366,015  
                         
Gross profit   437,784     694,669     947,122     1,390,971  
                         
General and administrative expense   272,216     349,636     555,381     709,436  
                         
Research and development expense   90,421     94,600     177,325     203,469  
                         
Marketing and sales expense   47,387     69,346     99,171     137,965  
                         
Income from operations   27,760     181,087     115,245     340,101  
                         
Interest expense   7,300     14,669     11,369     13,481  
                         
Income before provision for income taxes   20,460     166,418     103,876     326,620  
                         
Income tax expense   -     -     1,900     4,860  
                         
Net income   20,460     166,418     101,976     321,760  
                         
Dividends on preferred stock   6,038     6,038     12,076     12,076  
                         
INCOME APPLICABLE TO COMMON SHARES $ 14,422   $ 160,380   $ 89,900   $ 309,684  
                         
Earnings per share - basic and diluted                        
                         
Income per common share                        
Basic $ 0.00   $ 0.04   $ 0.02   $ 0.07  
Diluted $ 0.00   $ 0.04   $ 0.02   $ 0.07  
                         
Weighted average shares outstanding                        
Basic   4,411,714     4,321,387     4,398,856     4,308,504  
Diluted   4,418,325     4,363,276     4,406,478     4,352,297  
                         



SCI ENGINEERED MATERIALS, INC.
               
CONDENSED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
               
FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED JUNE 30, 2020 AND 2019
               
          2020       2019    
               
CASH PROVIDED BY (USED IN):        
  Operating activities   $ 8,818     $ 293,280    
  Investing activities     (164,936 )     (212,195 )  
  Financing activities     252,528       (85,591 )  
NET INCREASE (DECREASE) IN CASH   96,410       (4,506 )  
               
CASH - Beginning of period     1,828,397       1,802,839    
               
CASH - End of period   $ 1,924,807     $ 1,798,333    
               
               
               
               
               
               
               
               
               
RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP MEASURES
               
FOR THE THREE AND SIX MONTHS ENDED JUNE 30, 2020 AND 2019
               
      Three months ended June 30,  Six months ended June 30,
               
        2020   2019       2020     2019
Net income   $ 20,460 $ 166,418     $ 101,976   $ 321,760
Interest       7,300   14,669       11,369     13,481
Income taxes     -   -       1,900     4,860
Depreciation and amortization   115,702   145,739       228,680     255,563
EBITDA       143,462   326,826       343,925     595,664
               
Stock based compensation   31,182   31,376       62,362     65,536
Adjusted EBITDA   $ 174,644 $ 358,202     $ 406,287   $ 661,200
               

 

Contact: Robert Lentz                                                   
(614) 439-6006

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Technology


