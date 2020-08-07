SCI Engineered Materials, Inc. Reports Second Quarter and 2020 Year-to-Date Results

/EIN News/ -- COLUMBUS, Ohio, Aug. 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SCI Engineered Materials, Inc. (“SCI”) (SCIA: OTCQB), a global supplier and manufacturer of advanced materials for physical vapor deposition thin film applications who works closely with end users and OEMs to develop innovative, customized solutions, today reported financial results for the three months and six months ended June 30, 2020.



Jeremy Young, President and Chief Executive Officer, said, “We continue to adapt to the evolving impacts and uncertainties related to COVID-19, while also pursuing opportunities to strengthen our business’s long-term growth in complementary niche markets. Although we expect to operate below our normal production schedule in the third quarter, encouraging signs are emerging. Order rates increased during the past month and key customers have indicated they plan to gradually increase their operations from current levels during the second half of this year. These factors, coupled with the recent addition of new customers, represent important steps toward improving our future performance.”

Revenue

Total revenue for the six months ended June 20, 2020, decreased 11% to $6,045,382 from $6,756,986 for the same period last year. For the second quarter 2020, total revenue decreased 5% to $2,606,587 from $2,741,948 a year ago. International shipments were lower during both periods in 2020 compared to 2019. Order backlog was $3.6 million on June 30, 2020, compared to $5.8 million on December 31, 2019.

Gross profit

Gross profit was $947,122 for the first half of 2020 versus $1,390,971 a year ago, a 32% decrease. Second quarter 2020 gross profit decreased 37% to $437,784 from $694,669 the prior year. Lower revenue and product mix for both periods in 2020 were the primary factors that contributed to the year-over-year decreases.

Operating expenses

Operating expenses (general and administrative expense, research and development expense, and marketing and sales expense), decreased 21% to $831,877 for the first half of 2020 from $1,050,870 in 2019. Second quarter 2020 operating expenses decreased 20% to $410,024 from $513,582 the prior year. General and administrative expense was higher during each period in 2019 due to the Company’s executive management transition which was completed by mid-year. Marketing and sales expense was impacted by COVID-19 issues during the second quarter and first half of this year principally due to tradeshow cancellations, lower compensation expense and less direct contact with customers due to national and local government guidelines.

EBITDA*

Earnings before interest, income taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) was $343,925 for the first half of 2020 versus $595,664 the prior year. EBITDA was $143,462 for the second quarter 2020 compared to $326,826 last year.

Income Applicable to Common Stock

Income applicable to common stock was $89,900, $0.02 per share, for the six months ended June 30, 2020, compared to $309,684, $0.07 per share, for the same period last year. For the second quarter 2020, income applicable to common stock was $14,422, $0.00 per share, versus $160,380, $0.04 per share, a year ago. The decrease for both periods in 2020 was due to lower gross profit partially offset by lower operating expenses.

Cash and Total Debt Outstanding

On June 30, 2020, cash on hand was $1,924,807, a 5% increase compared to $1,828,397 at 2019 year-end. This increase was attributable to funds received from a $325,300 unsecured promissory note on April 24, 2020, pursuant to the U.S. government’s Paycheck Protection Program.

Net cash provided by operating activities was $8,818 for the six months ended June 30, 2020, compared to $293,280 a year ago. This decrease was due to lower net income and significantly lower customer deposits, offset by reduced inventory levels versus the same period last year.

Total debt outstanding was $500,515 on June 30, 2020, compared to $223,835 on December 31, 2019. This increase was specifically related to the $325,300 unsecured promissory note referenced above. We anticipate that most, if not all, of this amount will be forgiven by the U.S. Small Business Administration following achievement of the loan requirements.

About SCI Engineered Materials, Inc.

SCI Engineered Materials is a global supplier and manufacturer of advanced materials for PVD thin film applications that works closely with end user and OEMs to develop innovative, customized solutions. Additional information is available at www.sciengineeredmaterials.com or follow SCI Engineered Materials, Inc. at:

*A reconciliation of the differences between the GAAP and non-GAAP financial measure of EBITDA as used in this release with the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures is included in the financial schedules that are a part of this release. This non-GAAP financial measure is intended to supplement and should be read together with our financial results. It should not be considered an alternative or substitute for, and should not be considered superior to, our reported financial results. Accordingly, users of this financial information should not place undue reliance on this non-GAAP financial measure.

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, which are intended to be covered by the safe harbors created thereby. Those statements include, but are not limited to, all statements regarding intent, beliefs, expectations, projections, customer guidance, forecasts, plans of the Company and its management, expectations the Company will operate below its normal production schedule in the third quarter 2020, anticipated achievement of the Paycheck Protection Program loan requirements, and customers gradually increasing their operations from current levels during the second half of this year. These forward-looking statements involve numerous risks and uncertainties, including, without limitation, other risks and uncertainties detailed from time to time in the Company's Securities and Exchange Commission filings, including the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019. One or more of these factors have affected, and could in the future affect, the Company's projections. Therefore, there can be no assurances that the forward-looking statements included in this press release will prove to be accurate. Due to the significant uncertainties in the forward-looking statements included herein, the inclusion of such information should not be regarded as a representation by the Company, or any other persons, that the objectives and plans of the company will be achieved. All forward-looking statements made in this press release are based on information presently available to the management of the Company. The Company assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements.







SCI ENGINEERED MATERIALS, INC. BALANCE SHEETS ASSETS June 30, December 31, 2020 2019 (UNAUDITED) Current Assets Cash $ 1,924,807 $ 1,828,397 Accounts receivable, less allowance for doubtful accounts 388,338 348,524 Inventories 871,024 2,749,038 Prepaid expenses 156,033 105,464 Total current assets 3,340,202 5,031,423 Property and Equipment, at cost 9,112,095 8,989,157 Less accumulated depreciation (7,217,050 ) (7,036,955 ) 1,895,045 1,952,202 Other Assets 488,408 521,450 TOTAL ASSETS $ 5,723,655 $ 7,505,075 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Current Liabilities Short term debt $ 245,091 $ 98,524 Operating lease, current 84,778 80,669 Accounts payable 179,614 254,004 Customer deposits 337,520 2,408,837 Accrued expenses 183,938 197,061 Total current liabilities 1,030,941 3,039,095 Long term debt 255,424 125,311 Operating lease, long term 348,268 391,833 Total liabilities 1,634,633 3,556,239 Commitments and contingencies Total Shareholders' Equity 4,089,022 3,948,836 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY $ 5,723,655 $ 7,505,075







SCI ENGINEERED MATERIALS, INC.

STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS FOR THE THREE AND SIX MONTHS ENDED JUNE 30, 2020 AND 2019

(UNAUDITED)

THREE MONTHS ENDED JUNE 30, SIX MONTHS ENDED JUNE 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Revenue $ 2,606,587 $ 2,741,948 $ 6,045,382 $ 6,756,986 Cost of revenue 2,168,803 2,047,279 5,098,260 5,366,015 Gross profit 437,784 694,669 947,122 1,390,971 General and administrative expense 272,216 349,636 555,381 709,436 Research and development expense 90,421 94,600 177,325 203,469 Marketing and sales expense 47,387 69,346 99,171 137,965 Income from operations 27,760 181,087 115,245 340,101 Interest expense 7,300 14,669 11,369 13,481 Income before provision for income taxes 20,460 166,418 103,876 326,620 Income tax expense - - 1,900 4,860 Net income 20,460 166,418 101,976 321,760 Dividends on preferred stock 6,038 6,038 12,076 12,076 INCOME APPLICABLE TO COMMON SHARES $ 14,422 $ 160,380 $ 89,900 $ 309,684 Earnings per share - basic and diluted Income per common share Basic $ 0.00 $ 0.04 $ 0.02 $ 0.07 Diluted $ 0.00 $ 0.04 $ 0.02 $ 0.07 Weighted average shares outstanding Basic 4,411,714 4,321,387 4,398,856 4,308,504 Diluted 4,418,325 4,363,276 4,406,478 4,352,297







SCI ENGINEERED MATERIALS, INC. CONDENSED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED JUNE 30, 2020 AND 2019

2020 2019 CASH PROVIDED BY (USED IN): Operating activities $ 8,818 $ 293,280 Investing activities (164,936 ) (212,195 ) Financing activities 252,528 (85,591 ) NET INCREASE (DECREASE) IN CASH 96,410 (4,506 ) CASH - Beginning of period 1,828,397 1,802,839 CASH - End of period $ 1,924,807 $ 1,798,333 RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP MEASURES

FOR THE THREE AND SIX MONTHS ENDED JUNE 30, 2020 AND 2019

Three months ended June 30, Six months ended June 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Net income $ 20,460 $ 166,418 $ 101,976 $ 321,760 Interest 7,300 14,669 11,369 13,481 Income taxes - - 1,900 4,860 Depreciation and amortization 115,702 145,739 228,680 255,563 EBITDA 143,462 326,826 343,925 595,664 Stock based compensation 31,182 31,376 62,362 65,536 Adjusted EBITDA $ 174,644 $ 358,202 $ 406,287 $ 661,200





Contact: Robert Lentz

