10 plumbing problems that need a professional plumber!

Our company 24gr.gr stands out for the quality of the services provided since our technicians will always be at your disposal throughout Athens. Call for more information!” — STATHIS SOTIRIOU

ATHENS, ATTIKI, GREECE, August 7, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Plumbing problems – ydraulikoi Athina - come in all shapes and sizes, from the smallest and cheapest, such as a running faucet or toilet, to a sewer blockage or significant piping leakage that can cause serious wall damage to our property.This article lists the most common plumbing problems that can lead to the need of a professional plumber. You can prevent or minimize the problems that arise if you know the types of damage that occur most often.Below are common plumbing problems, causes and how they can be corrected. Some issues require the help of a professional plumber.10 plumbing problems that only a plumber can fix1. Tap valvesDo not over-tighten the taps because over time their tires will wear out and tear. Professional plumbers know how to deal correctly such problems.2. Slow sink drainCheck your home plumbing at least once a year. If you see slow sink drain call your plumber immediately cause there might be a more serious problem behind the obvious.3. Clogged bath or shower siphonAvoid the frequent use of chemical detergents that are on the shelves of markets, as they damage the pipes. Prefer to call a plumber instead of using every week chemicals to unclog blockages.4. Clogged toiletOnce a year choose to do professional maintenance of plumbing. Accidentally, many small things might drop in our toilet. These might clog the toilet pipe and cause overflow.5. Leaking toilet bowlIf you do not have the required knowledge, avoid solving this problem yourself, call a professional plumber. A leaking toilet bowl can raise your water bill rapidly if you do not fix it as soon as possible.6. Defective water heaterPlumbers are the right professionals to assign them to solve a problematic water heater as they may need the help of an electrician – ilektrologoi Athina - for this problem. They both have the experience and know-how to deal with it.7. Unpleasant odoursAsk a plumber to apply grease to the inside of the manhole cover. This will keep unpleasant odours away. Schedule a yearly o monthly maintenance to keep it as clean as possible.8. Pipe preventionIf you plan to leave home for a while, turn off the water supply. Especially in winter the water can freeze in the pipes and cause severe blockages.9. Piping leaksEvery time the washing machine finishes washing, the best thing you can do is turn off the water supply. In this way you prevent the leaking of your pipes.10. Plumbing cleaningThoroughly clean the filters from the taps. The best way is with vinegar.Being able to wash your dishes, your clothes, take a bath and all the activities that have to do with the plumbing of your home are taken for granted. Enjoying these necessary amenities presupposes making the right choices… That is why the intervention of a professional plumber is sometimes necessary.The plumbers have the know-how, but also the experience to carry out directly, but also effectively, in all the small or big plumbing problems of your house or business. For any other problem, the company 24 HOURS TECHNICIANS – texnikoi 24 ores - will take immediate and effective action to repair any damage to your house or business.What are the most 5 common plumbing problems?Surely we have all faced plumbing problems that have more or less disturbed our peace. We surely have wish to have been prepared and had already called a plumber when we first realized the problem.1. Damaged toilet bowlWho can stand the noise of the damaged toilet bowl, especially at night? None… but it is one of the most common plumbing problems family face.2. Clogged siphonThe toilet or bathtub siphon is also very prone to clogging because it collects various materials such as bristles and dust or pebbles from shoes and slippers. The fluff from towels and clothes are also capable of clogging the siphon.3. Broken pipesBroken pipes are one of the most commonly seen plumbing problems and are often hidden. A leak can take months to reveal while the walls and floors will be filled with moisture along the way. This problem urgently needs a professional plumber.4. Running tapsSoils and sediments in the water supply system also cause damage to the taps. It is better to get faucets for taps and not to prefer those that close by twisting. Even if you put a water filter, the taps will still continue to break and run.5. Unpleasant odours from water pipesUnpleasant odours are also a sign that you will need a professional plumber and even urgently to avoid major health problems. Something contaminates the water and the pipe and that's why it smells bad, so be careful.Plumbing problems concern us all more or less, no matter how new a building is. At some point it will present some damage to its plumbing facilities.If a problem occurs in the plumbing system we need to know the way and the technique to be able to repair the complicated hydraulic system. Although sometimes it seems that we have achieved something on our own, if we do not have the necessary know-how of a plumber, we create another even bigger one.To keep your head calm, the best thing to do in these cases is to call a specialist plumber. The 24-hour technical company has over 40 technical specialities and always has a technician available for every hour and moment of the day and night. Our technicians are able to serve your needs throughout Athens.

Υδραυλικοί Αθήνα – 2103652424 – Ydraulikoi Athina