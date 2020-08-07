Biometric Industry Veteran Joins ID R&D to Lead Growth in Latin America
Juan Carlos Tejedor joins ID R&D as Vice President of Sales in Latin AmericaNEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, August 7, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ID R&D, the award-winning biometric solutions provider offering AI-based voice, face and behavioral user authentication and anti-spoofing capabilities, announced today Juan Carlos Tejedor has joined ID R&D as Vice President of Sales in Latin America. With more than 18 years of experience in biometrics and identity verification, Juan Carlos brings a strong business understanding of authentication technologies to customers throughout Latin America with a special interest in the role of biometrics in the financial and public sectors.
Prior to joining ID R&D, Juan Carlos held a number of positions in biometrics and technology companies. In his role as Director of Sales for HID Global, he was integral in establishing the company’s brand in Latin America. He has also served as VP of Sales for Eastern Golden Systems, the largest criminal AFIS (Automatic Fingerprint Identification System) provider in China, and Director of Business Development in Latin America for L-1. Additionally, Juan Carlos has used his expertise and experience as a consultant, helping companies throughout Europe and America navigate the complexities of working in the Latin American region. He has formulated market strategies for successful and mutually beneficial business relationships.
“Juan Carlos brings a demonstrated track record of success to ID R&D for continued growth in Latin America,” said John Amein, SVP and Head of Global Sales at ID R&D. “We look forward to building our partner and customer relationships in this exciting and very important region.”
“ID R&D is making the promise of frictionless authentication and liveness detection a reality,” said Tejedor. “I am excited to be part of a company that is committed to advancing the science of biometrics for improved security and a better user experience.”
Latin America is one of the fastest growing regions in the global biometrics market, led by strong demand in Brazil, Mexico, and Argentina. ID R&D is uniquely positioned to address current challenges such as strengthening security and fighting fraud in remote onboarding and authentication – all while significantly improving the user experience by removing friction.
Juan Carlos can be reached at juan.tejedor@idrnd.net.
Kimberly Martin
ID R&D
+1 4079283320
email us here