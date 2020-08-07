NTT Pro Cycling set for Milano-Sanremo

The first monument of the UCI cycling season is upon us as Milano-Sanremo takes place this Saturday, 8th of August. NTT Pro Cycling (www.NTTProCycling.com) will line up for the famous Italian classic, which is usually held in the early Spring, with our in-form Italian sprinter Giacomo Nizzolo leading our 6-rider team.

The 2020 edition of Milano-Sanremo will go down into the history books as one of the most unique editions of the event, ever. A change of date from March to August, due to the reshuffling of the racing calendar, poses numerous different challenges for the World Tour peloton.

The usual threat of cold rain and snow can be forgotten as concerns will now be around racing over 300km through the heat of Italian summer. The parcour has also been changed significantly with only the final 36km of the race being that of the familiar route along the coast.

Teams have also been reduced to just 6-riders, allowing the race organizers to invite two additional wild card teams to the race this year, resulting in 27 teams being at the start line tomorrow.

Despite the numerous changes, the key focal points of the race will likely remain around the climbs of Cipressa and the Poggio, before the winner is crowned on one of the most famous finish lines in cycling, the Via Roma.

NTT Pro Cycling lines up for this special race, one that always reminds us of how our South African team burst onto the professional cycling scene back in 2013 when Gerald Ciolek won, with in-form Italian sprinter Giacomo Nizzolo leading our team.

Nizzolo will be joined by Michael Valgren, Max Walscheid, Michael Gogl, Roman Kreuziger and Edvald Boasson Hagen.

Giacomo Nizzolo - NTT Pro Cycling "We are ready for Milano-Sanremo. It is going to be a tough and long race, the longest of the year in fact. It's also going to be hot tomorrow, but NTT Pro Cycling is prepared, motivated and looking forward to a having a good race."

