IoT spending for Connected Devices, Platforms, Digital Services in Manufacturing - Analysis, Trends, and Forecasts 2026

The study on global IoT spending for Connected Devices, Platforms, Digital Services in Manufacturing market reviews important categories, along with relevant market and production information, market descriptions and issues, and prime applications and market factors in major worldwide markets. This study has been conducted in interest to current and potential manufacturers and suppliers of products and services, as well as entrepreneurs and entrepreneurial companies interested in entering or expanding into a particular sector. The base year has been calculated for the years from 2020 to 2026.

IoT spending for Connected Devices, Platforms, Digital Services in Manufacturing market is segmented by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global IoT spending for Connected Devices, Platforms, Digital Services in Manufacturing market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by Type and by Application in terms of revenue and forecast for the period 2015-2026.

The key players covered in this study

Accenture

Atos SE

Capgemini

Cognizant Technology

IBM Corporation

Infosys

Siemens

Bosch

Huawei

Hitachin

Intel

Qualcomm

Thingworx

GE

NTT DATA Corporation

Tata Consultancy Services

Tech Mahindra

Wipro

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Connected Devices

Platforms

Digital Services

Market segment by Application, split into

Automotive Field

Consumer Electronics

Equipment Manufacturing

Pharmaceutical Industry

Other

Regional analysis:

The report provides a comprehensive regional analysis taking various aspects in to account. Here the key players have been identified understanding the strategies applied by them. In concurrence, the partnership level can be analysed, along with the associated factors or scopes to merge. Here the key markets like Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East & Africa has been taken in to account. The report makes prediction of the market up to 2026.

NOTE : Our team is studying Covid-19 and its impact on various industry verticals and wherever required we will be considering Covid-19 footprints for a better analysis of markets and industries. Cordially get in touch for more details.

Table of Content

1 Report Overview

2 Global Growth Trends

3 Competition Landscape by Key Players

4 Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

5 Market Size by Application (2015-2026)

6 North America

7 Europe

8 China

9 Japan

10 Southeast Asia

11 India

12 Central & South America

13 Key Players Profiles

14 Analyst's Viewpoints/Conclusions

15 Appendix

……Continued

