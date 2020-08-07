Why Data Orchestration is a mandatory feature of intelligent process automation

A data orchestrator acts like a conductor of all systems, people and processes - whether internal or external to an organisation A data orchestrator acts to integrate and fine tune its instruments. It is agile, scalable and evolutive to adapt quickly. Keross is the first to build a complete, true data orchestration platform

Data orchestration delivers the core from which people, processes and systems and data unite to provide one source of the truth.

BRISBANE, QLD, AUSTRALIA, August 7, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The need to re-engineer business delivery to optimise the way we work has made digital transformation a necessity, not an option. It is not a matter of if and when – but how – to regain valuable time while increasing profit.

Up until now, the visionary leaders who have understood the importance of integrating reliable data to validate decisions have incrementally introduced various tools from vendors offering singular solutions for individual functions of the business. It is through the narrowed focus of these early disruptors we now know that addressing bit parts of an organization, as unique products come to market, is not delivering the gains they expected and often becomes a binding decision to commit to one provider.

We now understand that no matter how many steps a business takes, it will not reach its destination without great expense and waste if it does not unite and orchestrate its entire digital ecosystem to produce an overarching conductor to sort, filter and clean data before applying it to workflows which are automated and continuously improved.

Data orchestration is essential to provide the environment for long-term success. It delivers a data management platform that sits across an entire internal and external ecosystem to integrate and illuminate the operations of a business from anywhere and on any device, over the Cloud or on premise. Essentially, data orchestration streamlines communication and collaboration by connecting all data, systems, people and processes. Keross’ mission, therefore, is to harness the power of data in its entirety. It delivers the intellegent core to begin creating optimised workflows for business processes using AI and RPA, with the benefit of machine learning, and delivers trustworthy information in a variety of customisable reports and dashboard tools. It is the key to intellegent process automation.

The ideal orchestration platform is omnilingual, thereby complementing all existing software, old legacy systems and even bespoke applications developed to rectify the shortfalls left by current solutions. It then gets working to optimize and automate every process in the business by automating routine tasks, predicting upcoming issues and providing custom analysis and reporting in easy-to-understand visual dashboards.

The result: trusted, real-time analytics and reporting using AI, Robotics, GIS, 4D modelling and more which can then be shared with all stakeholders at various levels of access and even grouped together on a project basis with supporting collaboration tools. Staff, teams, clients and contractors are able to view bespoke dashboards to reveal graphs, charts and more to suit their individual requirements, in a variety of languages.

Besides pulling all “instruments” of an organization into the same room and enabling them to play together in the same key, data orchestration platforms allow its composer to add or replace its musicians as and where required. Perhaps a business is running with legacy software systems that no longer work, or it needs a new application to handle its specific industry requirements that are not completely resolved by “out of the box” solutions. The agility and evolutive nature of orchestrators mean an organisation can adapt and grow as and when a it needs to, while development and migration take half the time of existing systems thanks to its workflow orientation and move away from traditional data tables.

But perhaps the ultimate potential of an orchestration platform is the ability to on-sell digital tools developed on top of existing systems to increase margins. By productizing services and expertise, organisations have the opportunity to white-label their applications and seamlessly transform themselves into a digital solutions provider with a recurrent revenue stream. The additional usability and engagement with stakeholders, created by digital tools to supplement existing offerings, offers maximum value creation for your customers leading to increased satisfaction, while extending your competitive edge through efficiency and collaboration. It is a true technology enabler, allowing a business to extend its services by creating new software for customers by building on domain expertise to deliver solutions to combat routine

But what does this all mean in principal? It means improved stakeholder experience and engagement, reduced risk, agile decision making and reduced operations inefficiency leading to a stronger top line and, thus, a distinct competitive advantage. Businesses that rely on off-the-shelf solutions will be forced to comply and potential be tied into one vendor, therefore reducing any chance of competitive distinction and opportunity to shine above the pack.

Although it is essential for every business to compose its own digital strategy based on strategic decisions and goals, it must then perform that composition and bring it to life. Even the most beautiful symphony will be ruined if the instruments all play at once, at different speeds or in different keys. Being an omni lingual platform, data orchestration platforms are able to conduct organizations at any stage of digital maturity: it can tune one trumpet, work with individual players to hone their proficiency and versatility or work with the entire wind section to have them play in perfect harmony, eventually producing a skilled and nimble orchestra that performs its symphony in concert.

What is data orchestration and why it is a mandatory component of any successful digital strategy