OFFICE OF THE GOVERNOR — News Release — Governor Ige reinstating partial inter-island travel quarantine

HONOLULU – Gov. David Ige announced today that the inter-island travel quarantine will be reinstated, in part, on Tuesday, Aug. 11.

During an afternoon news conference, the governor said that he would reinstate the quarantine for all interisland travelers, although details were still being developed. However, after further discussions with Attorney General Clare Connors, Gov. Ige has decided that he will approve the inter-island travel quarantine only for travelers arriving on the counties of Kaua‘i, Hawai‘i, Maui and Kalawao. The quarantine requirement applies to any person traveling to these islands. The period of self-quarantine will begin immediately upon arrival and last 14 days or the duration of the person’s stay on the island, whichever is shorter.

The Attorney General’s Office is finalizing an 11themergency proclamation that Gov. Ige will sign before Tuesday. The proclamation is being issued in response to the recent resurgence of COVID-19 cases on O‘ahu, which is the result of large gatherings in uncontrolled environments.

“I have been working closely with all of our county mayors and we agree that reinstating the inter-island travel quarantine is necessary and the right thing to do at this time. We must protect our neighbor island residents in light of the alarming increase in COVID-19 cases on O‘ahu,” said Gov. Ige.

The inter-island quarantine continues through Aug. 31 unless it is terminated or extended by a separate proclamation.

The previous inter-island travel quarantine affecting all inter-island travelers took effect on Apr. 1 and was lifted on June 16.

In addition, Gov. Ige has approved Honolulu Mayor Kirk Caldwell’s “Act with Care – Do Not Gather” Order, which allows the city to take targeted measures to reduce the spread of COVID-19 on O‘ahu. The City and County of Honolulu’s Order takes effect this weekend — Aug. 8 at 12 a.m. and continues through 12 a.m. on Sept. 4.

The "Act With Care – Do Not Gather" Order will be posted at Honolulu.gov.