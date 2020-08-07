Sen. Brewster Announces $658,370 in State Grant Funds for Area Schools

McKeesport – August 6, 2020 – State Senator Jim Brewster today announced eight state pandemic relief grants totaling $658,370 to area schools and technical colleges.

“These emergency funds will help many of these schools remain active and viable as we continue to work our way through the devastating effects of the COVID-19 pandemic,” Brewster said. “I will continue to seek state support for schools, businesses and workers who were set back by this devastating coronavirus.”

The schools include:

West Mifflin Area School District $68,750

Woodland Hills School District $76,150

A W Beattie Career Center $100,863

Forbes Road CTC (Career and Technical Center) $186,856

McKeesport Area Tech Center $35,477

Eastern Westmoreland CTC $32,949

Northern Westmoreland CTC $45,882

Central Westmoreland CTC $111,443

The two school districts received Continuity of Education Equity Grant (CEEG) funds. Extended statewide school closures have compelled education leaders to adapt to unprecedented disruptions in teaching and learning to ensure that students have access to quality opportunities for educational continuity. The grants are intended to provide additional financial support to local education agencies (LEAs) and schools with the highest percentages of students unable to participate in continuity of education.

The other grant funds were obtained from the federal Governor’s Emergency Education Relief (GEER) funds towards Equity Grants for Career and Technical Centers. The money is used by postsecondary institutions and adult basic education providers across Pennsylvania to help implement public health and safety plans toward the resumption of fall operations.

