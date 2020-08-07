South Kohala District Court to Reopen August 18

Kamuela, HI – The South Kohala District Court, which has been closed since August 4 due to an employee testing positive for COVID-19, will reopen on August 18.

Family Court cases scheduled for August 10, 12, 14, and 17 will be heard as scheduled, but will be moved to the Keahuolu Courthouse Courtroom 2B in Kona. Parties to these cases will be notified about the location change.

All District Court cases scheduled for August 4 to 17 will be rescheduled. Parties in these cases will be notified by mail of their new court date.

“We sincerely apologize for the inconvenience,” said Third Circuit Chief Judge Robert D. Kim. “We’re happy to report that, so far, staff have been receiving negative test results. However, those who make up the core operations team are being advised by the Department of Health to remain at home until August 17, as a precaution.

“We appreciate the community’s patience and understanding as we ensure that we can safely reopen the courthouse on August 18,” he added.

Anyone needing assistance may call 808-322-8700 (Keahuolu Courthouse) or 808-961-7470 (Hale Kaulike Courthouse) or email skohalafc.3cc@courts.hawaii.gov.

As a result of the closure, the Chief Justice issued an order extending the filing deadline for documents due August 10 to 17 in the South Kohala District Court. All documents due to have been filed during that period shall be deemed to have been timely filed if they are filed by August 18, 2020.