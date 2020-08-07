Hoyer Statement on Judge Dismissing Republican Lawsuit on Remote Voting By Proxy

“Today, a federal court affirmed what was already clear from our Constitution: the House has the right to determine its own rules, including the allowance of proxy voting as an emergency measure during this pandemic. I hope House Republicans will now join Democrats in using this measure, when necessary, so that Congress can continue to do its work while preventing the spread of COVID-19 in our districts and on Capitol Hill. Rather than focusing on a partisan, frivolous lawsuit to stop Congress from conducting the people’s business, they should be focused on working with us to provide the critical assistance that American families need to make it through this crisis.”