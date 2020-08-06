Hawaii COVID-19 Joint Information Center News Release-Two More COVID-19 Deaths Reported, August 6, 2020

Posted on Aug 6, 2020 in Latest News

Two More COVID-19 Deaths in Hawai‘i Again Highlight Insidious Nature of Coronavirus

(Honolulu) – Two O‘ahu residents are the 28th and 29th casualties of COVID-19 in Hawai‘i. An elderly female, with underlying medical conditions, had been a resident at a Pearl City nursing home, but then was hospitalized. An elderly man, also with underlying health issues, was also in the hospital when he died.

State Epidemiologist Dr. Sarah Park said, “The passing of this man really demonstrates how rapidly and invisibly COVID-19 is spreading through our communities, particularly on O‘ahu and particularly associated with clusters. A close contact of this individual attended a spin class at a gym taught by a person linked to the Hawaiian Airlines cluster.”

Health Director Dr. Bruce Anderson in expressing heartfelt condolences to both the man and woman’s families and friends said, “This is why taking personal responsibility is so critical as we continue to see this rise in COVID-19 cases. If you’re sick, stay home. If you’re around other people, wear your mask and practice physical distancing. These are proven methods to help prevent the spread of coronavirus.”

The Department of Health will report today’s case numbers, as usual, at noon at hawaiicovid19.com

