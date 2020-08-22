JOIE DE VIV LAUNCHES ECO-CHIC COLLECTION WITH RECLAIMED GOLD DESIGNS
For beauty that goes beyond the trends, Miami based jewelry line Joie De Viv celebrates the timeless appeal of reclaimed gold jewelry made for the modern woman.
We believed there had to be a better way to create beautiful fine jewelry, a sustainable and ethical way, a way that would be good for the people and the planet!”NEW YORK, NY, USA, August 22, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Going beyond the expected by elegantly reimagining the modern jewelry experience, Joie De Viv has pushed the boundaries to craft a distinctly unique collection relentlessly dedicated to environmental sustainability. The newest 45-piece line is at once sophisticated, playful, and timeless with versatile pieces that can be worn alone or layered, and is the latest covetable collection from one of the fastest-growing jewelry brands in the U.S.
— Vivian Weyll
Founded in 2019 by serial entrepreneur Vivian Weyll, Joie De Viv is a new fine jewelry brand that is reinventing how the world shines, one beautiful piece at a time. Addressing the serious lack of sustainability initiatives in the jewelry industry, each design has been intentionally made using only reclaimed gold. Working towards creating new industry standards and ending damaging cycles, Joie De Viv is dedicated to disrupting a $200+ billion jewelry industry by making some of the most elegant and timeless jewelry available while also leaving the world better off through sustainability initiatives that provide lasting positive change.
Until recently, the idea of a jewelry brand helping the planet environmentally has been relatively unheard of. Providing a simple way to shop while also supporting a worthy cause, Joie De Viv stands out by streamlining an environmentally beneficial process with its innovative sourcing initiatives. Spurred on by the unshakeable fact that in many countries around the world, mining conditions are hardly acceptable and continually put human workers and our planet at significant risk, Joie De Viv took a resounding stand, thoroughly vetting suppliers and fostering groundbreaking initiatives to decrease the global demand for newly mined gold. “We believed there had to be a better way to create beautiful fine jewelry, a sustainable and ethical way, a way that would be good for the people and the planet!” said founder Vivian Weyll.
By combining ultra-premium reclaimed gold, authentically engaging marketing campaigns, and quantifiable environmental impacts, Joie De Viv positions itself as a leading brand for the global jewelry industry.
Get involved or learn more about why Joie De Viv is poised to become an environmental tour de force at www.joiedeviv.com and joining the conversation on social media using #joiedeviv
About Joie De Viv
Founded in 2019 by Brazilian born designer and serial entrepreneur Vivian Weyll, Joie De Viv is a new fine jewelry brand that is elegantly reinventing how the world shines with versatile and interchangeable pieces that combine lab-grown diamonds and reclaimed gold. Working towards creating new industry standards and ending damaging cycles, Joie De Viv is dedicated to disrupting a $200+ billion jewelry industry by making some of the most beautiful, sustainable, and timeless pieces through sustainability initiatives that provide lasting positive change. Prices ranging from $80-$4,999.00, Joie De Viv is available globally at www.joiedeviv.com.
