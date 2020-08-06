Interim Report of the Statewide Grand Jury (Reported August 5, 2020)

An indictment, information, or complaint is merely an allegation. A defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty. David Isler (age 28) (Last known address) Woonsocket, RI P1-2020-2219A

On August 5, 2020, the Statewide Grand Jury returned an indictment charging David Isler with one count of first-degree sexual assault.

The alleged act occurred in the city of Central Falls sometime on March 1, 2020. The Central Falls Police Department conducted the investigation.

The defendant is scheduled to be arraigned on August 26, 2020 in Providence County Superior Court.

