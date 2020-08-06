TalenTrust Ranked One Colorado's of Top 100 Women-Owned Companies for the Seventh Consecutive Year by ColoradoBiz
TalenTrust Ranked One CO's of Top 100 Women-Owned Companies for the Seventh Consecutive Year by ColoradoBiz. CEO Kathleen Quinn Votaw honored by her employees.
We are so proud to be a highly effective team, each of us living our core values and loving our work together. That’s what creates success!”DENVER, CO, UNITED STATES, August 6, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Kathleen Quinn Votaw, founder and CEO of TalenTrust, was recognized by ColoradoBiz for her smart, influential leadership which won placement in the annual revenue-based ranking of the state’s top 100 women-owned companies. This is the 7th consecutive year TalenTrust has won the prestigious award.
— Kathleen Quinn Votaw
A proud response from her employees was immediate. In what they called a “Love Letter to Our Leader during Covid" they praised her skilled leadership and kindness during this unprecedented time. In part, they wrote: “Kathleen, you have been recognized for your achievements and leadership on numerous stages around the country. We, your employees, want to recognize you too—for always putting your people first—especially through these dark times. Through this letter, we hope we are surprising and delighting you as you do us every working day.”
“We are humbled, grateful, and excited to receive this award, says Ms. Quinn Votaw, “and so proud to be a highly effective team, each of us living our core values and loving our work together. That’s what creates success!”
Kathleen Quinn Votaw is known for her innovation in disrupting the staffing/recruiting industry. She launched TalenTrust in 2003, and it has served as a model for growth and exceptionalism over the past 17 years. She is an innovator and early adopter, testing new technologies and proving her practices internally before advising clients on recruitment, retention, and culture.
TalenTrust is an Inc. 5000 company, and Ms. Quinn Votaw has won numerous previous awards, including: finalist for the Denver Business Journal 2019 Outstanding Women in Business Award; 7 times ColoradoBiz Top Woman Owned Company as well as Top 250 Private Companies placement; and Colorado Women’s Chamber of Commerce 2019 Top Most Powerful Women in Business. She is author of Solve the People Puzzle: How High-growth Companies Attract & Retain Top Talent.
Erin Dougan
TalentTrust
+1 720-456-5959
email us here