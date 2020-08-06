Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,053 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 179,018 in the last 365 days.

Virtual Public Hearing: 2021 Proposed Health Insurance Rates

Karima M. Woods, Commissioner of the Department of Insurance, Securities and Banking (Department), hereby gives notice of the Department’s intent to conduct a public hearing on the results of its actuarial review of the 2021 proposed health insurance rates for individual and small group health benefits plans sold in the District of Columbia. The Department will receive testimony from the public before the Department makes a final determination on the proposed rates. The hearing will be virtual (see link below) and held at 5 pm., on Tuesday September 1, 2020.

The Department invites the public to testify or submit written testimony. Any person or organization wishing to testify at the hearing should contact the Department via email at [email protected] or at (202) 442-8571 by 5 pm., on Thursday, August 27, 2020 to have their names added to the witness list. Each witness should provide his or her name, telephone number, email address (if any), organizational affiliation (if any) and title (if any). Written statements should be sent no later than 5 pm., on Friday August 28, 2020 to the email address below.

If a party or witness is deaf, has a hearing impairment, or otherwise cannot readily understand or communicate in English, the party may apply to the Department for the appointment of a qualified interpreter at the hearing. In addition, if any hearing attendee requires other special accommodations, he or she should contact the Department at [email protected] or (202) 442-8571 by 5 pm., on Thursday, August 27, 2020.

Date: Tuesday, September 1, 2020  Time: 5 pm Location: Online Access linkhttps://bit.ly/2021ratehearing

You just read:

Virtual Public Hearing: 2021 Proposed Health Insurance Rates

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.