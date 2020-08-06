Virtual Public Hearing: 2021 Proposed Health Insurance Rates

Karima M. Woods, Commissioner of the Department of Insurance, Securities and Banking (Department), hereby gives notice of the Department’s intent to conduct a public hearing on the results of its actuarial review of the 2021 proposed health insurance rates for individual and small group health benefits plans sold in the District of Columbia. The Department will receive testimony from the public before the Department makes a final determination on the proposed rates. The hearing will be virtual (see link below) and held at 5 pm., on Tuesday September 1, 2020.

The Department invites the public to testify or submit written testimony. Any person or organization wishing to testify at the hearing should contact the Department via email at [email protected] or at (202) 442-8571 by 5 pm., on Thursday, August 27, 2020 to have their names added to the witness list. Each witness should provide his or her name, telephone number, email address (if any), organizational affiliation (if any) and title (if any). Written statements should be sent no later than 5 pm., on Friday August 28, 2020 to the email address below.

If a party or witness is deaf, has a hearing impairment, or otherwise cannot readily understand or communicate in English, the party may apply to the Department for the appointment of a qualified interpreter at the hearing. In addition, if any hearing attendee requires other special accommodations, he or she should contact the Department at [email protected] or (202) 442-8571 by 5 pm., on Thursday, August 27, 2020.

Date: Tuesday, September 1, 2020 Time: 5 pm Location: Online Access link: https://bit.ly/2021ratehearing