Hoyer Joins CNN’s “At This Hour” to Discuss Republicans’ Failure to Provide Urgent Coronavirus Relief

WASHINGTON, DC – House Majority Leader Steny H. Hoyer (MD) joined CNN’s “At This Hour” today to discuss Republicans’ failure to address the coronavirus crisis and the urgent need to reach agreement to deliver relief to the American people. Below are excerpts from his interview and a link to the video:
"We have people who are desperate... They are desperate for themselves, their families, and their children. [House Democrats] passed a bill. Unfortunately, the Senate sat on its hands for two-and-a-half plus months. That's not a talking point; that's a reality. That's why it's so difficult because they did not come back with something, and, in fact, we know right now that [Mitch] McConnell has said half of his members do not support any action."
"We need to get a deal. We need to get a deal which will not only handle unemployment insurance, but [as] you mentioned, people are hungry. We have money in [the Heroes Act] for food, for SNAP, for programs that help people get food. We have money in there for education. We have money in there for housing and renters who have faced the end of the last month without the ability to pay their rent or their mortgage."
"There is no walking away from the American people. There's no walking away from these folks who are confronting a crisis and their families are confronting a crisis. If we don't get the deal Friday, we need to get it Saturday. We need to get it done as soon as we possibly can, and I hope that means Friday."
