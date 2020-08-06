Secretary Gorbea, Drag Out the Vote Announce Partnership to Engage and Empower Rhode Islanders

PROVIDENCE, RI – With the September 8 primary and November 3 general election fast approaching, Secretary of State Nellie M. Gorbea is proud to announce a partnership with Drag Out the Vote to educate and register voters in Rhode Island.

Drag Out the Vote is a nonpartisan, nonprofit organization that works with drag performers to promote participation in democracy. The group advocates for increased voter access and engagement with focus on issues affecting the LGBTQ+ community.

"Government should work for everyone, and the best way to hold your elected officials accountable is by exercising your constitutional right to vote," said Secretary Gorbea. "I want to thank Drag Out the Vote and founder Jackie Huba for their work to engage and empower voters. While the pandemic may not allow you to 'sashay your way to the polls,' as Jackie says, there are still safe and secure ways to cast your ballot in Rhode Island this year - like voting from home and voting early in-person."

The partnership between Secretary Gorbea's office and Drag Out the Vote will include public awareness campaigns conducted through traditional and social media, and will provide Rhode Islanders with vital information on how to register to vote, ways to cast a ballot and important election deadlines.

"One in five LGBTQ+ people are not registered to vote, and election cycle after election cycle, youth turnout continues to be a challenge," said Drag Out the Vote founder Jackie Huba. "The power of Secretaries of State, like Secretary Nellie Gorbea, has the potential to change the future of our country by increasing ballot access and safely executing our elections for all Americans. We are proud that she is partnering with us in using the art and activism of drag to educate and register voters."

Rhode Island's first Drag Out the Vote Ambassador, Anthony DeRose, also known by his drag alter ego Jacqueline DiMera, made this partnership possible. "I am so excited and proud to be working with Drag Out the Vote to use my love of politics and drag to make a difference," said DeRose. "Secretary Gorbea and I are determined to ensure that the voices of all Rhode Islanders, especially those in the LBGTQ+ community, are heard at the ballot box."

To register to vote or learn more about your options for voting safely and securely in Rhode Island, visit vote.ri.gov. The deadline to register to vote in the September 8 statewide primary is Sunday, August 9.

To learn more about Drag Out The Vote, visit https://www.dragoutthevote2020.org/.

###