FM 911 Red River County

PARIS – Texas Department of Transportation officials today announced that a project to widen and improve a portion of FM 911 in Red River County began on Aug. 3, 2020.

Contractor H.H. Howard & Son Inc. was granted 292 working days, weather permitting, to complete this project valued at more than $3.8 million. The target date for completion of this work is fall 2021, officials said.

The project will stretch along FM 911 from BU 82K in Avery to FM 44, officials said. The contractor will rehabilitate and widen the existing roadway and make improvements to drainage structures. This work will require temporary daytime lane closures, and occasional traffic delays, officials said.

Motorists who travel regularly in these areas should remain alert and pay special attention to all signs, barricades and traffic controls, and reduce their speed as they approach and travel through work zones. They should also avoid distractions such as cell phones, eating, drinking or car audio or navigation systems.

