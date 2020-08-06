Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Florida Veterans’ Benefits Guide now available in print

August 6, 2020

TALLAHASSEE – The 2020 edition of the Florida Veterans’ Benefits Guide is now available in print, courtesy of the Florida Veterans Foundation. The 32-page full color guide, with new legislative and COVID-19 updates, is also available online here.

To request an individual copy of the Florida Veterans’ Benefits Guide, please email FrazierM@fdva.state.fl.us

To request guides in bulk of 50 copies or more, please email Sferrazza-RiosL@fdva.state.fl.us

