LoginRadius is now OpenID Connect Certified
Cloud-based CIAM provider conforms to more than one profile of the OpenID Connect protocol
We believe strongly in open source and user-centric standards—for our own good, and particularly for the success of our customers and their global consumers”VANCOUVER , BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, August 6, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As of mid-July 2020, LoginRadius is officially certified with four major conformance profiles of the OpenID Connect standard: Basic OP, Implicit OP, Hybrid OP, Config OP, and Form Post OP. Upon confirming these certificates, LoginRadius now joins industry leaders like Microsoft, Google, and IBM, who have been advocating standard-based authentication to verify the end-users' identity.
— Deepak Gupta, CTO of LoginRadius
The OpenID Foundation introduced OpenID certifications to verify consumers and obtain basic profile information in an interoperable and REST-like manner. These certifications act as identity layers to authenticate users on top of the OAuth 2.0 protocol and grant them verified access.
"We believe strongly in open source and user-centric standards—for our own good, and particularly for the success of our customers and their global consumers. We are also strong supporters of the OpenID Foundation that promote and defend these open standards," said Deepak Gupta, co-founder and CTO of LoginRadius.
"OpenID Connect certification is the pillar of the new, open web, and we're proud to be officially approved by them," he added.
LoginRadius' latest implementation conforms to all the official specifications as outlined by OpenID. Getting certified also means it will allow LoginRadius to use features like data encryption, session management, and discovery of OpenID Providers.
With LoginRadius’ OpenID certification, clients can:
Obtain information about matrices like the security keys or the exact URL location where the customer information is available.
Communicate securely and create seamless registrations for consumers, usually with predefined configurations.
With decentralized authentication, improve consumer access to websites and mobile applications.
Enjoy built-in features for securing ID token and consumer info response.
LoginRadius extends its industry leadership as the provider of consumer identity and access management (CIAM) solutions with state-of-the-art features like multi-factor authentication, single sign-on, passwordless login, and data governance. It has been offering out-of-the-box consumer journeys to fit any business need.
About LoginRadius
LoginRadius is a leading cloud-based consumer identity and access management (CIAM) solution that empowers businesses to deliver a delightful consumer experience.
The developer-friendly Identity Platform provides a comprehensive set of APIs to enable authentication, identity verification, single sign-on, user management, and account protection capabilities such as multi-factor authentication on any web or mobile application. The company offers open source SDKs, integrations with over 150 third party applications, pre-designed and customizable login interfaces, and best-in-class data security products. The platform is already loved by over 3,000 businesses with a monthly reach of 1.17 billion users worldwide.
The company has been named as a leading industry player in consumer identity and access management (CIAM) by Gartner, KuppingerCole, and Computer Weekly. Microsoft is a major technology partner and investor.
