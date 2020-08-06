Multi-Talented Canadian Artist Dana MacLeod Signs Album Deal with M'n'N Records
"We are extremely excited to have Dana join our roster and look forward to working with her", 'M' - CEO and Founder M'n'N RecordsLONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, August 6, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dana MacLeod is a singer-songwriter and pianist currently living in Vancouver, Canada. Dana started learning the piano when she was 9 years old and this was to be simply the start of her musical journey. Her passion, drive and ambition to succeed has never been greater.
Influenced by Jazz music she released an album in 2017 that included musicians Michael Manson, Khari Parker and Max V. It featured some of Dana’s original compositions.
As her journey progressed Dana started to experiment with her music which led to a unique style of contemporary pop. She wrote and recorded an EP entitled “Exposé”. The EP charted on several radio stations in the United States and appeared on the top 200 College Radio Charts. Dana signed sync and licensing deals with several television networks including Discovery and TLC and the EP was supported with a twenty-city tour of the US and Canada.
Dana is a successful and accomplished performer, who has performed at a variety of different venues across Canada and USA.
“Mirrors” the new full-length album will be released later this year on M'n'N Records. The album has a fresh feel and showcases the immense talent she possesses. We are positive that listeners will relate and get lost in the music and lyrics as it focuses on real life experiences.
Nicola - PR Manager
M'n'N Records
+44 7726 165428
email us here