Farm-to-Table: Park Hyatt Siem Reap Embark On Organic Khmer Culinary Journey
Farm-to-Table: Park Hyatt Siem Reap Embark On Organic Khmer Culinary JourneySIEM REAP, CAMBODIA, August 11, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The first seeds have been planted at Theam’s Organic Farm at Park Hyatt Siem Reap, a luxury hotel in Siem Reap. The farm-to-table project ushers in a unique dining experience for culinary travelers and food enthusiasts. Executive Chef Pisith Theam will design a tailor-made menu right at the guest’s table, based around their choice of organic ingredients.
A labour of love started by Chef Pisith, Theam’s Organic Farm evolved out of a desire for healthier ingredients and a safer, more sustainable approach to food.
The organic farm is slated to yield tropical fruit, colorful vegetables, edible flowers and fragrant herbs. The main staples of freshly grown Lemongrass, Kaffir lime leaf, garlic and galangal will be used in preparing authentic Khmer dishes at the best restaurants in Siem Reap.
“Since I was young, I’ve always used the best quality ingredients,” said Chef Pisith. “Organic food wasn’t available in Cambodia after the war, but we still used fresh natural ingredients and spices for cooking Khmer cuisine.”
Chef Pisith’s love for fresh ingredients was instilled in him by both his grandmother and his father. He is a third generation chef in Siem Reap. His grandmother was renowned for her cooking skills and was the head chef for local village weddings and ceremonies. Chef Pisith’s father, Theam Saveth, is the former Executive Chef of Hotel de La Paix, now reborn as the luxurious Park Hyatt Siem Reap where Chef Theam has taken the helm.
Guests of Park Hyatt Siem Reap have the opportunity to indulge in exquisite culinary journeys incorporating these fresh organic ingredients. Famous for its Khmer food, The Dining Room offers a stimulating dining experience against the backdrop of refined decor peppered with local flair. Chic and cozy, The Living Room features one of the finest high teas in Siem Reap inspired by Khmer traditions and royal selections. The French-inspired café, The Glasshouse Deli. Patisserie, serves up delectable light fare, fresh pastries and the most decadent homemade cakes in Siem Reap.
Experience Park Hyatt Siem Reap with a limited time Buy Now, Stay Later promotion. Buy a USD60 Voucher and Pay Only USD50 (20% Added Value). Buy a USD125 Voucher and Pay Only USD100 (25% Added Value). Vouchers can be redeemed for Siem Reap luxury hotel rooms, dining and spa. Terms and conditions apply. BUY NOW https://bit.ly/phsrvoucher
About Park Hyatt Siem Reap
Park Hyatt Siem Reap is a luxury hotel in Siem Reap that embraces guests with comfort and opulence in each of its 104 luxurious, elegant and spacious rooms and suites. A luxurious home away from home that is strategically located in the heart of the city center, this stylish contemporary retreat adorned with Cambodian art is near the airport, the renowned 12th century ruins of Angkor Wat temple and just a five-minute leisurely walk to the local nightlife scene, Siem Reap Pub Street. Guests are welcomed by warm and inviting five-star service and world-class hospitality. It features sumptuous French and authentic Cambodian food at The Dining Room, refreshing drinks at The Living Room and a delectable array of desserts and light fare at The Glasshouse deli-patisserie. For utmost relaxation and rejuvenation, the hotel has two stunning swimming pools and a selection of invigorating massages and treatments at The Spa. For more information, please visit parkhyattsiemreap.com. Follow Park Hyatt Siem Reap on Facebook, Instagram, Youtube and Twitter and tag photos with #ParkHyattSiemReap and #LuxuryIsPersonal.
About Park Hyatt
Park Hyatt hotels provide discerning, affluent business and leisure guests with elegant and luxurious accommodation and offers them highly attentive personal service in an intimate environment. Located in several of the world’s premier destinations, each Park Hyatt hotel is custom designed to combine sophistication with a distinctive regional character. Park Hyatt hotels feature well-appointed guestrooms, meeting and special event space for groups, critically acclaimed art, food and beverage programs, and signature restaurants featuring award-winning chefs.
Park Hyatt Siem Reap
Park Hyatt Siem Reap
+855 63 211 234
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn