Polin Waterparks Celebrates Its First Ever Virtual Award

IAAPA Virtual Expo Asia 2020 Award

KOCAELI, TURKEY, August 6, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Polin Waterparks is honored with a virtual award for exceptional virtual booth design and the digital contents at IAAPA Virtual Expo Asia.

As concern quickly grows over the coronavirus pandemic, IAAPA has been closely monitoring the coronavirus (COVID-19) situation since early January. After careful review, they have made the decision to postpone IAAPA Expo Asia 2020 (originally scheduled for 8-11 June) to 2021. Afterwards, IAAPA has launched a new way to connect, network and discover; digitally with IAAPA Virtual Expo: Asia! In that immersive, three day experience, attendees had a chance to visit the virtual trade show floor, meet with colleagues and professionals at the digital networking lounges and learn best practices and trends during the virtual education sessions.

Also, during IAAPA Virtual Expo: Asia attendees voted for virtual booth innovations in three categories: Best Booth Downloads, Best Booth Videos and Most Engaging Chat Room. We are honored to announce that Polin Waterparks has been honored to recieve the award for Best Booth Downloads at IAAPA’s first Virtual Expo: Asia. It feels good to be recognised for our hard work and contributions. It helps us stay positive, engaged and motivated.

– IAAPA, the global association for the attractions industry, concluded its first-ever virtual Expo and conference – IAAPA Virtual Expo: Asia. The event was attended by more than 4,000 participants, featured 131 companies on the virtual trade show floor, and was widely followed online and on social media. During IAAPA Virtual Expo: Asia, global attractions industry professionals took part in a diverse, international exhibit hall with eight unique pavilions, nine education sessions, and seven IAAPA networking events.

More on IAAPA

IAAPA is a diverse and dynamic community of global attractions professionals. As the largest international trade association for permanently located attractions, IAAPA unifies the attractions community, connects people to learn and grow together, and strives to promote the highest professional standards for excellence and safety around the world.

Founded in 1918, IAAPA represents more than 6,000 attraction, supplier, and individual members from more than 100 countries. Members include professionals from amusement parks, theme parks, attractions, water parks, resorts, family entertainment centers, zoos, aquariums, science centers, museums, manufacturers, and suppliers.

The association's global headquarters is in Orlando, Florida, US. IAAPA also maintains offices in Brussels, Belgium; Hong Kong, China; Shanghai, China; Mexico City, Mexico; São Paulo, Brazil; and Alexandria, Virginia, US.

For more info, visit www.iaapa.org and through IAAPA’s social media channels: @IAAPAHQ #IAAPA

More on Polin Waterparks

Polin was founded in Istanbul in 1976 and has since grown into a leading company in the water parks industry. Today Polin is a world leader in the design, engineering, manufacturing, and installation of water parks and water-play attractions. Polin has completed more than 3,500 waterpark projects in 108 countries around the world and is the biggest water slide supplier in Eurasia. Working with a wide variety of clients has helped Polin reach several milestones including installing the first water parks in many countries and many other award-winning rides at parks with world-renowned reputations.

For more info, visit www.polin.com.tr or contact Sohret Pakis at +90 262 656 64 67 or sohret.pakis@polin.com.tr.

Polin Waterparks is a Polin Group company.