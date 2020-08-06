Municipal Water Treatment Solutions 2020 Global Market Share, Trends, Segmentation & Forecast To 2026
Report Overview:-
The Global Municipal Water Treatment Solutions Market Report 2020-2026 (Forecast Period) Offers An In-Depth Study Of Market Growth Factors, Future Evaluation, Country-Level Analysis, Municipal Water Treatment Solutions Market Distribution, And Competitive Landscape Study Of Significant Industry Players. Every Segment Of The Global Municipal Water Treatment Solutions Market Is Extensively Assessed In The Research Report. The Segment Analysis Offers Critical Opportunities Available In The Global Municipal Water Treatment Solutions Market Through Leading Segments. The Regional Study Of The Global Municipal Water Treatment Solutions Market Helps Readers To Attain A Thorough Understanding Of The Developments Of The Different Geographic Markets In Recent Years And Also Going Forth. In Addition, The Report Provides A Comprehensive Overview Of The Vital Dynamics Of The Global Municipal Water Treatment Solutions Market, Including Market Influence And Market Effect Factors, Drivers, Threats, Constraints, Trends, And Prospects. The Research Study Also Contains Other Forms Of Analysis, Such As Qualitative And Quantitative.
This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Municipal Water Treatment Solutions market by type, application, key companies and key regions.
The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.
Veolia Water Technologies
OriginWater
Xylem Inc.
Evoqua Water Technologies
BEWG
SUEZ
Wuhan Sanzhen Industry Holding
Chengdu XingRong Environmental Technology
Pentair Plc.
Capital Environment Protection
WesTech Engineering
Kingspan Environment Ltd.
RWL Water Group
Anhui Guozhen Environmental Protection Technology
Calgon Carbon Corporation
Stantec
Aquatech International
United Utilities Group PLC
In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.
Market Dynamics:-
The report also examines the several volume trends, the pricing history, and the market value in addition to understanding the key dynamics of the Municipal Water Treatment Solutions market. Several future growth drivers, challenges, and opportunities are also analyzed to obtain a better view of the industry.
This study considers the Municipal Water Treatment Solutions value generated from the sales of the following segments:
Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020 in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2025 in section 10.7.
Reverse Osmosis Membranes
Ion-Exchange
Ultrafiltration (UF) Membranes
Electrodeionization (EDI)
Biological Filtration
Chemical Conditioning of Water
Clarification, Filtration and Chlorination
Others
Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2025 in section 10.8.
Utility Water Infrastructure
Applied Water
Municipal Wastewater Treatment and Reuse
Regional Analysis
Geographically, the report covers research on production, consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, and the 2020-2026 forecast for the following regions: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East, and Africa.
Major Key Points from Table of Content:
1 Scope of the Report
1.1 Market Introduction
1.2 Research Objectives
1.3 Years Considered
1.4 Market Research Methodology
1.5 Economic Indicators
1.6 Currency Considered
……
11 Key Players Analysis
11.1 Veolia Water Technologies
11.1.1 Company Details
11.1.2 Municipal Water Treatment Solutions Product Offered
11.1.3 Veolia Water Technologies Municipal Water Treatment Solutions Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2020)
11.1.4 Main Business Overview
11.1.5 Veolia Water Technologies News
11.2 OriginWater
11.2.1 Company Details
11.2.2 Municipal Water Treatment Solutions Product Offered
11.2.3 OriginWater Municipal Water Treatment Solutions Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2020)
11.2.4 Main Business Overview
11.2.5 OriginWater News
11.3 Xylem Inc.
11.3.1 Company Details
11.3.2 Municipal Water Treatment Solutions Product Offered
11.3.3 Xylem Inc. Municipal Water Treatment Solutions Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2020)
11.3.4 Main Business Overview
11.3.5 Xylem Inc. News
11.4 Evoqua Water Technologies
11.4.1 Company Details
11.4.2 Municipal Water Treatment Solutions Product Offered
11.4.3 Evoqua Water Technologies Municipal Water Treatment Solutions Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2020)
11.4.4 Main Business Overview
11.4.5 Evoqua Water Technologies News
11.5 BEWG
11.5.1 Company Details
11.5.2 Municipal Water Treatment Solutions Product Offered
11.5.3 BEWG Municipal Water Treatment Solutions Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2020)
11.5.4 Main Business Overview
11.5.5 BEWG News
11.6 SUEZ
11.6.1 Company Details
11.6.2 Municipal Water Treatment Solutions Product Offered
11.6.3 SUEZ Municipal Water Treatment Solutions Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2020)
11.6.4 Main Business Overview
11.6.5 SUEZ News
11.7 Wuhan Sanzhen Industry Holding
11.7.1 Company Details
11.7.2 Municipal Water Treatment Solutions Product Offered
11.7.3 Wuhan Sanzhen Industry Holding Municipal Water Treatment Solutions Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2020)
11.7.4 Main Business Overview
11.7.5 Wuhan Sanzhen Industry Holding News
11.8 Chengdu XingRong Environmental Technology
11.8.1 Company Details
11.8.2 Municipal Water Treatment Solutions Product Offered
11.8.3 Chengdu XingRong Environmental Technology Municipal Water Treatment Solutions Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2020)
11.8.4 Main Business Overview
11.8.5 Chengdu XingRong Environmental Technology News
11.9 Pentair Plc.
11.9.1 Company Details
11.9.2 Municipal Water Treatment Solutions Product Offered
11.9.3 Pentair Plc. Municipal Water Treatment Solutions Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2020)
11.9.4 Main Business Overview
11.9.5 Pentair Plc. News
11.10 Capital Environment Protection
Continued…..
