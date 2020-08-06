Amazing Life Work Focused on the Triumph of the Soul
Pastor Jennings’ 50+ Years of Dedicated, Humble Service and GraceFLINT, MI, USA, August 6, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Beloved Pastor Marvin Jennings Sr., revered leader of Grace Emmanuel Baptist Church (GEBC) in Flint, MI, for 34 years, retires after 50+ years of religious leadership, on August 16, 2020. As a Pastor of the people, Jennings lovingly served his congregation and the greater Flint/Genesee community with spiritual strength and conviction. His devotion to improving the human condition consistently focused on lifting those that needed to be lifted, helping to provide hope, support, and grace in mind, body, and spirit.
“All of us have a serving grace. We are to serve others.” – Pastor Marvin Jennings Sr. Pastor Jennings has lived these words daily through his action and service, consistent with his fervent belief that the church is here to serve the people and the community in and outside the walls of the church. GEBC is open for all.
Jennings became Pastor of GEBC in December 1985, upon the retirement of its organizing Pastor Lindell L. Brady. Early in his tenure, Jennings collaborated with a group of community leaders, ministers, and laypeople to develop and implement an extensive strategic plan to successfully meet the needs of his congregants and the larger community. Under Jennings’ extraordinary leadership, GEBC opened a new sanctuary in 1996.
The expansion increased community support and outreach through yearly Health Fairs and Food Giveaways, Daycare and support for families, Annual Christmas Giveaways, Octoberfest activities for youth, Educational programming including job/computer skills training, supporting the Homeless, and Carriage Town Ministries. Jennings worked to uplift the community; GEBC served as a critical support mechanism throughout Flint's ongoing economic challenges, during the Flint Water Crisis and most recently, through the devastating impact of COVID-19.
Pastor Jennings, the eldest living child of Pastor James and Mrs. Bertha Jennings, was born and raised in Detroit along with his 7 siblings. Jennings’ Calling was identified early in life – by the age of 16, he began speaking at youth banquets and services – he finally accepted the call to ministry ate the age of 18, under his father’s pastorate at New True Vine Baptist Church in August 1968, in Detroit, Michigan. He was ordained 2 years later in October 1970.
In retirement, Pastor Jennings will continue his community activism with his wife and life partner for the last 49 years, Mrs. Janis Jennings, with his family of 5 children along with their spouses, and their 15 grandchildren.
Grace Emmanuel Baptist Church's office is open Monday - Thursday, 9 am - 4 pm if you would like to drop off a congratulatory note for Pastor Jennings.
Alternatively, mail us a note:
Grace Emmanuel Baptist Church
3502 Lapeer Road
Flint, MI 48503
https://www.gebcflint.org
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCNbJiyI7v9ToSpPTAbtLUJg
Mrs. Glenna Gates
Grace Emmanuel Baptist Church
+1 810-743-3900
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook