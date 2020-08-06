VirtuCanna LLC a Florida Based Company is Set to Launch New Retail/Wholesale Brand MEDCANNA CBG
Virtucanna is a cutting edge leader in design, development, and manufacturing.
What we can do at Virtucanna is absolutely amazing! We had no choice but to introduce our own line of CBG/CBD products. MEDCANNA is delivering high-end formula specific CBG/CBD on a 1:1 RATIO!”SAINT PETE, FL, UNITED STATES, August 6, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- VirtuCanna LLC, a developer of cutting-edge medical products, nutraceuticals, drug formulations, and cannabis delivery technologies for the healthcare and consumer care industry, is pleased to announce the Company’s plans to roll out of their new line of CBG/CBD 1:1 RATIO Formulation Specific products for businesses and consumers under the business brand of MEDCANNA CBG. MEDCANNA CBG is poised to deliver some of the highest quality CBG/CBD products on the market and their products come with 1:1 RATIO of Formulation Specific CBG/CBD and 3rd Party Certificate of Analysis (CoA). In addition to producing the highest quality CBG/CBD, MEDCANNA CBG will also offer wholesale prices for businesses and distributors.
— Mike Mccue-CEO
MEDCANNA is at the forefront of medical technologies with Formulation Specific CBG/CBD product line, which includes Goat Milk DEEP SOOTHING pain cream, vapes, capsules (dry tabs and gel caps), and tinctures with 15 different flavors. We are working with ISO certified USA based manufacturers and our parent company VirtuCanna to produce our extremely high-quality CBG/CBD products. MEDCANNA only uses the highest-quality USA based hemp-derived 1:1 RATIO CBGCBD at prices lower than the competitors.
MEDCANNA CBG is expected to ramp up its nationwide sales and marketing drive to distribute medical grade non-OTC CBG/CBD products direct to consumers and to businesses and distributors September 1st, 2020.
2018 Farm Bill, Hemp and CBD Oil
In 2014, the hemp industry enjoyed a breakthrough when President Obama authorized states to allow hemp to be grown as part of state-approved pilot programs. Under the 2018 Farm Bill, the new hemp language paves the way for hemp to be reclassified as an agricultural commodity. This major coming shift will have a positive impact on hemp-derived CBD and its accessibility to sufferers across the medical spectrum from PTSD to opioid addiction. The entire industry will benefit from this move, leading to more awareness of CBD oil and hemp across the globe.
According to Forbes; With about $867 billion in investments, the Farm Bill affects all of us we rely on our food system every day of our lives. While it might seem far removed from our dining room table as it’s debated, the reality is that the current version of the Farm Bill presents both opportunities and threats, has winners and losers. Hemp and its derivatives such as CBD will be the big winners.
VirtuCanna is a pioneering biotech company with an emphasis on research and development in addition to the creation of high-grade nutraceuticals and cosmetics. The health of our customers takes precedence and our solid business strategy ensures focus on customer well-being. Our goal is to lay the groundwork and continue research of cannabinoid receptiveness in patients and create nutraceuticals that reflects our strategy and research. Especially when it comes to the MOTHER of all Cannabinoids, (CBG).
For more information on Virtucanna please visit www.virtucanna.com
About VirtuCanna LLC.
VirtuCanna is a developer of cutting-edge medical products, nutraceuticals, formulation, and delivery technologies for the healthcare and consumer care industry. Its pipeline of products includes rapid research and development in CBG/CBD products for precise and controlled dosing of cannabinoids. Virtucanna believes that it can deliver meaningful benefits using its technologies to the world’s youth and our aging population.
