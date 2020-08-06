POOL CONFUSION WITH VICTORIAN STAGE 4 RESTRICTIONS MAY REPLACE ONE VIRUS FOR ANOTHER

Pools and spas require ongoing chemical supplies to keep them safe as well as ongoing maintenance of sanitation equipment to ensure they operate correctly.

MELBOURNE, VICTORIA, AUSTRALIA, August 6, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Swimming Pool & Spa Association of Australia (SPASA Australia) represents the largest body of residential swimming pool and spa industry professionals across the nation.

We are an essential industry which provides a vital role in community health, safety and happiness to over 370,000 families in Victoria.

Victorian Residential Swimming Pools & Spas

- In-ground Swimming Pools: 250,000

- Above Ground Pools: 50,000

- Spas: 70,000

Public Safety - Protecting Victorian’s during mandatory closures

As children and families across Victoria are being asked to reduce outside contact and shelter at home, and with gyms and other public facilities closing, the backyard pool or spa provides the ideal way for families to focus on their health and well-being.

Without pool and spa chemicals and proper maintenance, various pathogens can grow, such as Pseudomonas, Cryptosporidium, E. Coli, Shigella, etc. It can also create a breeding ground for mosquitoes, other pests and the diseases they may carry, which presents a risk not only to bathers but to entire communities. We do not want to replace one virus for another.

Contact Free Response

As an industry, Pool Shops and Service Technicians supply chemicals and have unsupervised “contact free” access to thousands of backyards weekly.

Pool & Spa Chemical Deliveries - “Contact Free”:

Chemical deliveries are critical to keeping swimming pools and spas safe, and deliveries should continue to operate as an “essential service” during mandatory closures.

Pool & Spa Maintenance - “Contact Free”:

Maintenance of swimming pools and spas in accordance with Australian Standards by an experienced industry provides an “essential service” during mandatory closures by preventing the transmission of infectious diseases, helping maintain community health and ensuring public safety.

SPASA Australia acknowledges the difficulty with ensuring that those who service and contribute to the continued operation of manufacturing supply chains for food and health remain operational at all times for the benefit of the community.

Despite repeated requests to government to provide clarity, our industry and 370, 000 residential pools and spas are left in limbo.

Dialogue throughout this unprecedented national health and safety crisis is important so that our industry can continue to provide essential services for all Victorians. Accordingly, it makes sense that government properly consult and listen to industry about significant health implications that may arise should pools and spas not be allowed to be mainatained.

For more information contact Spiros Dassakis on 0449 065 841 or at spiros@spasa.com.au.