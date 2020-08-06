Mallory Safety Continues Growth: Acquires Wise Safety
Safety customers will benefit from Mallory’s natl. footprint: 24-hour delivery, MRO, & industrial services including vending, training, supply-chain management.PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, August 5, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Mallory Safety Continues Growth: Acquires Wise Safety; Company Now Delivers Safety Equipment, Services Coast-to-Coast
Mallory Safety and Supply announced today that it has acquired Wise Safety & Environmental, a distributor of safety supplies and abatement products and services. As a result of the acquisition, Mallory will expand its safety equipment, supply-chain, and service operations coast-to-coast.
Mallory will now have 30 locations across the country with the addition of eight Wise Safety full service and warehouse locations in Boston, MA, Buffalo, NY, Louisville, KY, St. Louis and Kansas City, MO, Little Rock, AR, Houston, TX, and Jacksonville, FL. Also, with the Wise acquisition, Mallory expanded its existing operations in Denver and Salt Lake City.
“Wise Safety is one of the most recognized, customer-focused safety operations in the country. Their high-value delivery fits squarely into our Mallory model. This expansion will now provide customers with rapid turnaround of their necessary safety and supply chain needs. As a result, the Mallory Team will be able to increase service and, in most cases support, and deliver 24-hour turnaround on safety supplies to all areas of the contiguous USA,” said Mallory President, Tim Loy.
Over the last 16 years, Mallory has grown the company with more than 20 acquisitions. The Wise Safety integration is the largest to date – giving Mallory a national footprint and the ability to directly service large operations. The latest expansion makes Mallory possibly the largest independent safety and industrial distributor in the United States. Mallory now employs nearly 500 people, and carries more than $30 million of inventory from over 2000 vendors.
“Wise customers will appreciate our deep vending expertise, our enhanced service offering and broader product lines that extend into general MRO and industrial solutions. Most importantly, our new Wise customers will also benefit from Mallory’s focused and resourceful approach to delivering safety expertise and a full range of solutions, in a time where everyone is concerned about safety,” added Loy.
About Mallory Safety and Supply
Mallory Safety and Supply LLC is one of the fastest-growing independent safety distributors in the USA, with nearly 500 employees, and 30 locations in Arkansas, California, Colorado, Florida, Idaho, Kentucky, Nevada, New Mexico, New York, Massachusetts, Missouri, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wisconsin. Mallory provides advanced safety solutions including: Safety Equipment, Supply-Chain Management, Abatement, Staffing, Facility-based and Mobile Training, Vending, Turnaround, Rental, Product Service and Support, Consulting, and other services. For more than 40-years, Mallory Safety has delivered a broad array of worker safety protection products, systems, and abrasives, cutting tools, clean room and construction supplies, with safety expertise, full-solution vendor consolidation, and supply chain efficiency. For more information, visit http://www.mallory.com/.
