Attorney General Josh Stein Announces Health Care Fraud Conviction and Sentencing

For Immediate Release: Wednesday, August 5, 2020

Contact: Laura Brewer (919) 716-6484

(RALEIGH) Attorney General Josh Stein today announced that Lakeisha Shameika Jones pleaded guilty to fraud by a medical assistance provider and obtaining property by false pretenses. Jones was sentenced to eight to 19 months in prison and suspended for 36 months of supervised probation by Judge William Bland in Wayne County Superior Court.

“This individual defrauded the Medicaid program and wasted taxpayer money,” said Attorney General Josh Stein. “My office will hold accountable businesses and people that break the law and commit fraud.”

From July 28, 2018 to October 26, 2018, Jones submitted false time sheets to her employer, Xeon Home Health Care Services, indicating that she had provided medical services to a Medicaid recipient in Wayne County, when in fact she had not. Based on these false time sheets Jones submitted, Xeon submitted fraudulent billing claims to the North Carolina Medicaid program and paid Jones for services she did not provide. Xeon has reimbursed the Medicaid program for the financial loss caused by these false claims, and Jones has been ordered to pay $1,373.67 in restitution to Xeon.

This conviction was obtained in collaboration with Matthew J. Delbridge, District Attorney for Prosecutorial District 9.

About the Medicaid Investigations Division (MID)

The Attorney General’s MID investigates fraud and abuse by health care companies and providers, as well as patient abuse and neglect in facilities that are funded by Medicaid. Medicaid is a joint federal-state program that helps provide medical care for people with limited income. To date, the MID has recovered more than $850 million in restitution and penalties for North Carolina.

The MID receives 75 percent of its funding from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services under a grant award totaling $6,160,252 for Federal fiscal year (FY) 2020. The remaining 25 percent, totaling $2,053,414 for FY 2020, is funded by the State of North Carolina.

To report Medicaid fraud in North Carolina, call the North Carolina Medicaid Investigations Division at 919-881-2320.

