Speed limit changes from 75 mph to 65 mph on I-29 in south Fargo today

The North Dakota Department of Transportation and the North Dakota Highway Patrol have changed the speed limit on a section of I-29 in south Fargo. Effective immediately, the speed limit on I-29 from south of the 52nd Ave prior to the on/off ramps and up to the 55 mph speed zone located south of 32nd Ave has changed from 75 mph to 65 mph.

The change in the speed limit is due to increased traffic counts and urban growth since the construction of the 52nd Ave Interchange in south Fargo.

For more information about construction projects and road conditions throughout North Dakota, call 511 from any type of phone or visit the Travel Information Map on the NDDOT website at http://www.dot.nd.gov/travel-info-v2/.