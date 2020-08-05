Vermont Open Farm Week 2020 Happens Next Week!

Celebrate six years of local food and farms during Vermont Open Farm Week 2020, from August 10th - 16th! Farms across Vermont are hosting carefully planned, unique farm experiences meant to educate and entertain. Last year we had so much fun visiting Green Mountain Girls Farm for a tour with Governor Scott! We can’t wait to explore all of the creative happenings throughout the state next week!

Open Farm Week events include several safe and socially distant on-farm events like picnics and farm trail walks to get a behind-the-scenes look into Vermont's vibrant working agricultural landscape. Also, new this year, many farms are offering virtual tours and farmer led activities to experience a closer look at the farmers, plants, and animals that bring your favorite high quality Vermont products to your plate, right from the comfort of your home!

Everyone is invited to join the Open Farm Week conversation and share photos on social media using the hashtags: #vtopenfarm #diginvt #rootedinvermont

Cost and registration will vary depending on activities offered, but many events are free. Visit http://ow.ly/VUYO30o1cOF for more details!