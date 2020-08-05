NEW BOOK RELEASE ON HEALING TRAUMA AND THE IMPORTANCE OF CREATIVE PROCESS
On Sept. 10, Dr. Adra releases her first book, Sex in the Twenty-First Century: Healing Collective and Individual Trauma.DEARBORN, MICHIGAN, USA, August 5, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Artist and yoga instructor Suzy Adra, Ph.D. understands the effect of various types of physical and emotional traumas on the human psyche. Herself a trauma survivor, Dr. Adra has made it her life’s work to help alleviate the inner suffering of others and unlock the creativity within.
On Sept. 10, Dr. Adra releases her new book, Sex in the Twenty-First Century: Healing Collective and Individual Trauma. She offers her art therapy program—ArtKeyTypes—to both individuals and groups worldwide, via both in-person and digital sessions.
“This book examines how the patriarchy has programmed the way we view and engage in sex and the things we can do moving forward to elevate sex into the sacred realm,” says Dr. Adra, who has conducted trauma-release research since 2013.
She dedicates an entire chapter in the book to ArtKeyTypes, her signature art therapy approach. Having thoroughly researched the creative process, she offers deep insight and an intuitive gift for helping individuals access the insight they need to move past their blind spots.
“Everyone can benefit from this process, as it encourages creativity and releases hidden information from the psyche. This book supports all individuals on their healing journey, as well as artists who want to deepen their work and therapists working with clients on trauma issues.”
Dr. Adra, a lifelong artist and longtime practitioner of yoga, breathwork, and energy medicine, believes that few humans if any are exempt from traumatic experiences.
“It is each individual’s responsibility to address their internal work as soon as they are aware of it because we owe it to ourselves and to each other. This is the only way we will be able to heal generations of violence and abuse,” she says.
Suzy Adra’s destiny has always been the arts. In her youth, she studied ballet and piano while nourishing a passion for painting and drawing. She did not take lessons or attend art school until her late twenties, having put it off in favor of the expected female roles of wife and mother.
She earned a Ph.D. in Transformative Studies from The California Institute of Integral Studies, and a B.A. in Fine Arts from Lock Haven University, and certifications in trauma release, breathwork, yoga, and energy medicine. Dr. Adra currently has a Registered Yoga School designation from the Yoga Alliance. Her work is informed by Advaita, Tantra, and Ayurveda traditions.
Dr. Adra is the founder of Bīja Healing Sanctuary, a retreat space she bought and renovated in a medieval castle near Rome in the south of Italy, where she plans to lead retreats when international travel has resumed. She currently lives in an artist community in Dearborn, Mich., just outside Detroit.
Individual copies of Sex in the Twenty-First Century: Healing Collective and Individual Trauma can be ordered directly through Dr. Adra’s website www.suzyadra.com, for bulk orders contact Ingram Spark. The E-Book version will be available in October on platforms such as Amazon and iTunes.
Dr. Adra is available for interviews, art classes, therapy sessions, yoga teacher certification, and partnerships with yoga studios and other entities; contact her at info@suzyadra.com.
Suzy Adra
Bīja Healing Sanctuary
+1 7345164716
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn