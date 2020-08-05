Virgil Films releases HEART OF BRUNO WIZARD to support filmmaker’s GoFundMe drive to raise money for cancer treatment.

Virgil Films helps filmmaker of The Heart of Bruno Wizard

NEWTOWN, PA, USA, August 5, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Virgil Films & Entertainment announced today the re-release of “The Heart of Bruno Wizard”. in an effort to support the film’s director, Elisabeth Rasmussen, in her ongoing battle with Stage 4 Metastatic cancer.

The film, which premiered at the 2014 CBGB Music and Film Festival in New York, is a portrait of Bruno Wizard, one of the unsung figures of the famed London punk scene of the 1970s and ’80s. Wizard became an underground legend, performing at the Roxy club alongside such major acts as the Jam and Generation X. He was one of the Blitz Kids – young fans who frequented the weekly Blitz club nights in Covent Garden – and (along with Boy George) was among the Warren Street squatters, a community of DJs, art students, musicians and other “outcasts” who gathered to create their own scene outside the mainstream.

As THE HEART OF BRUNO WIZARD reveals, Bruno’s lifelong loathing of the establishment led him to reject record company contracts and follow his own heart and principles. Rasmussen recounts the amazing true story of Bruno’s rollercoaster journey, with blasts from the past and a future full of surprising twists and turns.

Virgil Films President and CEO Joseph Amodei said: “Elisabeth Rasmussen has done an amazing job in bringing this story to the world and we were honored to work with her in the film’s initial release and are more poised than ever to re-release this film for a great cause. If you have seen the film, please see it again,” he states. “If you’ve never seen it before, consider seeing it now. Every penny helps and goes to saving this talented filmmaker’s life”.

Filmmaker Elisabeth Rasmussen has been battling breast cancer since 2017. Together with family, friends, colleagues and other supporters, she raised $150 000 to receive life-saving treatment at one of the world's best cancer hospitals, Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center in New York. Rasmussen, who is from Norway and currently resides in the US was declined financial aid from the University Hospital in Tromsø, Norway. They said surgery was impossible to perform, and could only offer her palliative care and gave her only a few more months to live.

The outlook at Sloan Kettering was quite different where the doctors managed to isolate and shrink her cancerous tumor in her breast and perform a successful operation where they removed the tumor. This action most likely has made Elisabeth cancer-free.

The extremely competent medical team at Sloan Kettering and other cooperative specialists have made a joint assessment on Elisabeth’s case and concluded that Elisabeth needs an urgent follow-up treatment consisting of Proton radiation, which will kill any latent microcells that can be hiding in her chest.

A huge price tag is again threatening to stop Elisabeth on her journey towards recovery. The proton treatment is estimated to cost $150,000 of which $90,000 is still needed.

A GoFundMe campaign has been created to help in these efforts. Please visit at

https://www.gofundme.com/f/please-help-cure-our-friend

THE HEART OF BRUNO WIZARD is available on DVD as well as all major digital HD retailers to rent or buy.



