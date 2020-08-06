Belle Epoque icons Mucha and Toulouse-Lautrec prevail in Poster Auctions International's Rare Posters Auction, July 21st

The great mythologizer of Montmartre, Henri de Toulouse-Lautrec, maintained his appeal to bidders. His 1894 Eldorado / Aristide Bruant changed hands for $78,000.

Alphonse Mucha’s ornate designs remain a staple for collectors. Two sets of his decorative panels for the four seasons claimed top sales: the 1896 set of The Seasons was won for $43,200.

Charles Loupot’s full-scale maquette, recovered from the artist’s studio, a 1947 preliminary design for St. Raphaël, fetched $43,200.

From the Art Deco era, Leonetto Cappiello’s dynamic design from 1928 for Porto Pitters, which had not been available at auction in 30 years, realized $21,600.