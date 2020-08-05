NV5 Announces Record Second Quarter Results; Exceeds Analysts' Expectations

/EIN News/ -- HOLLYWOOD, Aug. 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NV5 Global, Inc. (Nasdaq: NVEE) ("NV5" or the "Company"), a provider of professional and technical engineering, geospatial, and consulting solutions, today reported financial results for the second quarter ended June 27, 2020.



In the second quarter, Gross Revenues increased 27% and Gross Revenues, exclusive of sub-consultant services and other direct costs ("Net Revenues"), increased 29%. "We are pleased with our second quarter performance, which exceeded analyst expectations in both gross revenues and adjusted earnings per share, while generating strong cash flows from operations and adjusted EBITDA, despite the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic. We also secured a number of large contracts with utilities, departments of transportation, and the municipal sector in the second quarter and entered into an agreement to acquire Mediatech Design Group, which is expected to increase our technology design services in the Middle East and Southeast Asia," said Dickerson Wright, PE, Chairman and CEO of NV5.

Second Quarter 2020 Financial Highlights

Gross Revenues for the second quarter of 2020 were $162.7 million compared to $128.0 million in the second quarter of 2019.





Net Revenues for the quarter were $128.5 million compared to $99.5 million in the second quarter of 2019.





Gross Revenues for the quarter exceeded analyst consensus expectations by 8%.





Net income for the second quarter of 2020 was $4.5 million compared to $8.8 million in the second quarter of 2019 (second quarter of 2020 included $3.9 million of additional interest expense, $4.4 million of additional intangible amortization expense, and a higher effective income tax rate compared to second quarter of 2019).





Adjusted EBITDA for the second quarter of 2020, excluding stock compensation and acquisition-related costs, was $26.9 million, an increase from $18.4 million in the second quarter of 2019.





GAAP EPS was $0.36 per share in the second quarter of 2020.





Adjusted EPS in the second quarter of 2020 was $0.93 per share, exceeding analyst consensus expectations of $0.59 per share.





Cash flows from operations for the second quarter of 2020 were $37.1 million compared to $1.1 million in the second quarter of 2019.

Six Months Ended June 27, 2020 Financial Highlights

Gross Revenues for the six months ended June 27, 2020 were $328.2 million compared to $245.3 million in the six months ended June 29, 2019.





Net Revenues for the six months ended June 27, 2020 were $258.1 million compared to $190.2 million in the six months ended June 29, 2019.





Net income for the six months ended June 27, 2020 was $8.7 million compared to $14.3 million in the six months ended June 29, 2019 (six months ended June 27, 2020 included $7.4 million of additional interest expense, $7.8 million of additional intangible amortization expense, and a higher effective income tax rate compared to six months ended June 29, 2019).





Adjusted EBITDA for the six months ended June 27, 2020, excluding stock compensation and acquisition-related costs, was $51.1 million, an increase from $33.8 million in the six months ended June 29, 2019.





GAAP EPS was $0.69 per share in the six months ended June 27, 2020.





Adjusted EPS in the six months ended June 27, 2020 was $1.77 per share.





Cash flows from operations for the six months ended June 27, 2020 were $50.7 million compared to $17.4 million in the six months ended June 29, 2019.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Net Revenues are not a measure of financial performance under U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”). Gross Revenues include sub-consultant costs and other direct costs, which are generally pass-through costs. Furthermore, Gross Revenues eliminates intercompany revenues where the Company performed the service in lieu of utilizing third-party sub-consultants. The Company believes that Net Revenues, which is a non-GAAP financial measure commonly used in our industry, provides a meaningful perspective on our business results. A reconciliation of Gross Revenues as reported in accordance with GAAP to Net Revenues is provided at the end of this news release.

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (“EBITDA”) is not a measure of financial performance under GAAP. Adjusted EBITDA reflects adjustments to EBITDA to eliminate stock-based compensation expense and acquisition-related costs. Management believes Adjusted EBITDA, in addition to operating profit, Net Income, and other GAAP measures, is a useful indicator of our financial and operating performance and our ability to generate cash flows from operations that are available for taxes, capital expenditures, and debt service. A reconciliation of Net Income, as reported in accordance with GAAP, to Adjusted EBITDA is provided at the end of this news release.

Adjusted earnings per diluted share (“Adjusted EPS”) is not a measure of financial performance under GAAP. Adjusted EPS reflects adjustments to reported diluted earnings per share (“GAAP EPS”) to eliminate amortization expense of intangible assets from acquisitions, net of tax benefits, and acquisition-related costs. As we continue our acquisition strategy, the growth in Adjusted EPS will likely increase at a greater rate than GAAP EPS. A reconciliation of GAAP EPS to Adjusted EPS is provided at the end of this news release.

Our definition of Net Revenues, Adjusted EBITDA, and Adjusted EPS may differ from other companies reporting similarly named measures. These measures should be considered in addition to, and not as a substitute for, or superior to, other measures of financial performance prepared in accordance with GAAP, such as Gross Revenues, Net Income, and Diluted Earnings per Share.

About NV5

NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ: NVEE) is a provider of professional and technical engineering, geospatial, and consulting solutions ranked #27 in the Engineering News-Record Top 500 Design Firms list. NV5 serves public and private sector clients in the infrastructure, utility services, construction, real estate, and environmental markets. NV5 primarily focuses on five business verticals: construction quality assurance, infrastructure engineering and support services, utility services, program management, and environmental solutions, and delivers geospatial services through its subsidiary Quantum Spatial, Inc., the largest full-service geospatial solutions provider in North America. The Company operates out of more than 100 locations worldwide. For additional information, please visit the Company’s website at www.NV5.com. Also visit the Company on Twitter, LinkedIn, Facebook, and Vimeo.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The Company cautions that these statements are qualified by important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those reflected by the forward-looking statements contained in this news release and on the conference call. Such factors include: (a) changes in demand from the local and state government and private clients that we serve; (b) general economic conditions, nationally and globally, and their effect on the market for our services; (c) competitive pressures and trends in our industry and our ability to successfully compete with our competitors; (d) changes in laws, regulations, or policies; and (e) the “Risk Factors” set forth in the Company’s most recent SEC filings. All forward-looking statements are based on information available to the Company on the date hereof, and the Company assumes no obligation to update such statements, except as required by law.

Investor Relations Contact

NV5 Global, Inc.

Jack Cochran

Vice President, Marketing & Investor Relations

Tel: +1-954-637-8048

Email: ir@nv5.com

NV5 GLOBAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(UNAUDITED)

(in thousands, except share data)

June 27, 2020 December 28, 2019 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 65,212 $ 31,825 Billed receivables, net 131,255 131,041 Unbilled receivables, net 80,269 79,428 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 8,435 8,906 Total current assets 285,171 251,200 Property and equipment, net 29,404 25,733 Right-of-use lease assets, net 45,175 46,313 Intangible assets, net 191,126 255,961 Goodwill 343,170 309,216 Other assets 3,069 4,714 Total Assets $ 897,115 $ 893,137 Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 36,741 $ 36,116 Accrued liabilities 49,797 47,432 Income taxes payable 613 — Billings in excess of costs and estimated earnings on uncompleted contracts 8,544 3,303 Client deposits 286 221 Current portion of contingent consideration 1,079 1,954 Current portion of notes payable and other obligations 22,176 25,332 Total current liabilities 119,236 114,358 Contingent consideration, less current portion 1,733 2,048 Other long-term liabilities 37,181 34,573 Notes payable and other obligations, less current portion 326,020 332,854 Deferred income tax liabilities, net 40,575 53,341 Total liabilities 524,745 537,174 Commitments and contingencies Stockholders’ equity: Preferred stock, $0.01 par value; 5,000,000 shares authorized, no shares issued and outstanding — — Common stock, $0.01 par value; 45,000,000 shares authorized, 13,033,842 and 12,852,357 shares issued and outstanding as of June 27, 2020 and December 28, 2019, respectively 130 129 Additional paid-in capital 258,902 251,187 Retained earnings 113,338 104,647 Total stockholders’ equity 372,370 355,963 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 897,115 $ 893,137





NV5 GLOBAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF NET INCOME AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

(UNAUDITED)

(in thousands, except share data)

Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 27, 2020 June 29, 2019 June 27, 2020 June 29, 2019 Gross revenues $ 162,689 $ 127,974 $ 328,169 $ 245,309 Direct costs: Salaries and wages 45,079 38,080 90,114 73,337 Sub-consultant services 25,244 20,044 52,670 36,996 Other direct costs 8,914 8,410 17,402 18,106 Total direct costs 79,237 66,534 160,186 128,439 Gross Profit 83,452 61,440 167,983 116,870 Operating Expenses: Salaries and wages, payroll taxes and benefits 44,149 30,765 89,706 60,004 General and administrative 11,824 10,896 24,980 19,758 Facilities and facilities related 5,357 3,937 10,754 7,743 Depreciation and amortization 11,160 6,245 22,200 12,357 Total operating expenses 72,490 51,843 147,640 99,862 Income from operations 10,962 9,597 20,343 17,008 Interest expense (4,403 ) (457 ) (8,190 ) (808 ) Income before income tax expense 6,559 9,140 12,153 16,200 Income tax expense (2,056 ) (346 ) (3,462 ) (1,863 ) Net Income and Comprehensive Income $ 4,503 $ 8,794 $ 8,691 $ 14,337 Earnings per share: Basic $ 0.37 $ 0.73 $ 0.71 $ 1.19 Diluted $ 0.36 $ 0.70 $ 0.69 $ 1.15 Weighted average common shares outstanding: Basic 12,308,965 12,106,066 12,271,221 12,033,906 Diluted 12,609,918 12,521,463 12,601,830 12,447,248





NV5 GLOBAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(UNAUDITED)

(in thousands)

Six Months Ended June 27, 2020 June 29, 2019 Cash Flows From Operating Activities: Net income $ 8,691 $ 14,337 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 23,277 12,357 Non-cash lease expense 4,307 4,251 Provision for doubtful accounts 1,690 1,456 Stock-based compensation 6,880 4,167 Change in fair value of contingent consideration — 49 Gain on disposals of property and equipment (350 ) (48 ) Deferred income taxes (869 ) 477 Amortization of debt issuance costs 442 — Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of impact of acquisitions: Billed receivables (1,134 ) 5,511 Unbilled receivables (2,286 ) (5,188 ) Prepaid expenses and other assets 2,117 (9,413 ) Accounts payable 138 (3,816 ) Accrued liabilities 1,922 968 Income taxes payable 613 (2,338 ) Billings in excess of costs and estimated earnings on uncompleted contracts 5,241 (5,383 ) Deposits 66 47 Net cash provided by operating activities 50,745 17,434 Cash Flows From Investing Activities: Cash paid for acquisitions (net of cash received from acquisitions) — (14,160 ) Proceeds from sale of assets 437 — Purchase of property and equipment (6,145 ) (1,626 ) Net cash used in investing activities (5,708 ) (15,786 ) Cash Flows From Financing Activities: Borrowings from Senior Credit Facility — 10,000 Payments on notes payable (8,415 ) (6,738 ) Payments of contingent consideration (913 ) (1,213 ) Payments of borrowings from Senior Credit Facility (1,875 ) — Payments of debt issuance costs (447 ) — Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities (11,650 ) 2,049 Net increase in Cash and Cash Equivalents 33,387 3,697 Cash and cash equivalents – beginning of period 31,825 40,739 Cash and cash equivalents – end of period $ 65,212 $ 44,436





NV5 GLOBAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

TO COMPARABLE GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

(UNAUDITED)

(in thousands)

RECONCILIATION OF GROSS REVENUES TO NET REVENUES

Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 27, 2020 June 29, 2019 June 27, 2020 June 29, 2019 Gross Revenues - GAAP $ 162,689 $ 127,974 $ 328,169 $ 245,309 Less: Sub-consultant services (25,244 ) (20,044 ) (52,670 ) (36,996 ) Other direct costs (8,914 ) (8,410 ) (17,402 ) (18,106 ) Net Revenues $ 128,531 $ 99,520 $ 258,097 $ 190,207





RECONCILIATION OF GAAP NET INCOME TO ADJUSTED EBITDA



Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 27, 2020 June 29, 2019 June 27, 2020 June 29, 2019 Net Income $ 4,503 $ 8,794 $ 8,691 $ 14,337 Add: Interest expense 4,403 457 8,190 808 Income tax expense 2,056 346 3,462 1,863 Depreciation and Amortization 12,237 6,245 23,277 12,357 Stock-based compensation 3,501 2,369 6,880 4,167 Acquisition-related costs 231 238 571 238 Adjusted EBITDA $ 26,931 $ 18,449 $ 51,071 $ 33,770





RECONCILIATION OF GAAP EPS TO ADJUSTED EPS

