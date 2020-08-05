Rutland Man Arrested for Promotion of Child Pornography & Voyeurism

Contact: Charity R. Clark, Chief of Staff, 802-828-3171

Attorney General T.J. Donovan announced that Daniel Guyette, 31, of Rutland, Vermont, was arraigned today on two felony counts of promoting a recording of sexual conduct by a child, and three felony and three misdemeanor counts of voyeurism. The charges brought against Mr. Guyette are the result of a criminal investigation—including the execution of residential and online data search warrants—conducted by the Vermont Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force (VT-ICAC), including personnel from the Attorney General’s Office, the Vermont State Police, Burlington Police Department, Homeland Security Investigations, the Rutland Unit for Special Investigations, and the Rutland City Police Department.

The investigation was initiated when VT-ICAC received a CyberTipline Report from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children that an individual was placing what was suspected to be images of child sexual abuse materials, commonly referred to as “child pornography,” on the Tumblr social media website. Based upon the criminal investigation of this tip, Mr. Guyette was identified as the source of the suspected content placed on Tumblr, as well as the source for secretive and nonconsensual videos taken at his home in Rutland of local young females, in violation of their reasonable expectations of privacy.

Mr. Guyette pleaded not guilty at his arraignment in the Vermont Superior Court, Rutland Criminal Division. The Court, Judge David Fenster presiding, set bail of $5,000 on Mr. Guyette and ordered conditions of release which include restrictions on his access to minors and the internet.

VT-ICAC investigates cases of child sexual exploitation occurring over the internet, including the production and online sharing of child sexual abuse materials. VT-ICAC also provides forensic examination services, technical assistance, law enforcement training, and public education and outreach. The Attorney General’s Office, U.S. Attorney’s Office, Vermont State Police, and other federal, state, county, and municipal law enforcement and prosecutorial agencies are affiliated with VT-ICAC.

The Attorney General emphasizes that individuals charged with a crime are legally presumed innocent until their guilt is proven beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law.

Last modified: August 5, 2020