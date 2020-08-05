Applied Value's Division 5 Acquires Structural Steel of Carolina: Structural Steel Fabricator Becomes a Top-10 US Player

Division 5, one of the South's leading steel fabricators, acquires family-owned Structural Steel of Carolina to become one of the U.S.'s largest fabricators.

WINSTON STALEM, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES, August 5, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Division 5 LLC, a portfolio company of Applied Value Group’s investment arm, Applied Invest LLC (formerly Garden Growth Capital LLC), has acquired Winston-Salem based Structural Steel of Carolina (SSC), a leader in structural steel fabrication that specializes in education, healthcare, and industrial applications.

For Division 5, the acquisition represents a significant expansion in opportunity and capacity: post-integration, the combined organization will boast over 350,000 square feet of fabrication space and 75,000 annual tons of capacity, making it one of the United States’ top-ten largest structural steel fabricators.

As Division 5’s core warehouse business is positioned to benefit from booming e-commerce demand, SSC’s integration will also bring access to new customers and markets. SSC, originally founded in 1907 as Salem Steel, will join Division 5 with an experienced team of managers to form a new power-player with unparalleled capacity, expertise, and market reach.

“We’re extremely proud to have SSC join the Division 5 and Applied Invest family,” said Max Sultan, Lead Director with Division 5, who led the deal alongside Bruce Grant, Executive Chairman at Applied Invest. “SSC has strong roots and a bright future, and we’re excited to work with the incredible management team that Jim and Mary Brewer have built. SSC is a trusted partner to its customers and has a longstanding legacy that we are honored to join and uphold.”

SSC owners Jim and Mary Brewer echoed Sultan’s excitement for the deal. “As a family business, we were always looking for ways to guarantee SSC’s continued success for future generations,” Jim Brewer said. “We believe our partnership with Division 5 will create opportunities for our employees and our new, combined company while allowing us to continue providing excellent customer service to customers, new and old.”

###

About Division 5

Division 5 is a full-service structural steel fabricator based in Winston GA. With extensive manufacturing capacity and state-of-the-art process and equipment, Division 5 executes projects nationally specializing in the large-scale warehousing and distribution center market. For more information, visit https://www.division5inc.com/

About Structural Steel of Carolina

Founded in 1907, Structural Steel of Carolina, LLC is an AISC Certified Fabricator with plants in Central and Western North Carolina. As one of North Carolina’s leading structural and miscellaneous fabricators, Structural Steel of Carolina, LLC provides a full range of design, engineering and fabrication services throughout North Carolina, Southern Virginia and Northern South Carolina. For more information, visit https://www.steelofcarolina.com/

About Value Group

Applied Value Group is a boutique management consulting, investment, and social impact firm with a global presence. We focus heavily on ROI and tangible bottom-line results for our clients. We service both global conglomerates as well as small and medium-size companies on improving their cost and capital productivity from our offices in New York, Stockholm, and Shanghai. For more information, visit http://www.appliedvaluegroup.com/