The Sex, Drugs & RocknRoll Show Podcast Grows to Twice A Week
Wednesdays & Saturdays Starting This Week with Guests Jack Osbourne & Steel Panther
After having many porn stars on the show we’ve decided it’s finally time we try double penetration! Starting this week, The SDR Show now is happening twice a week every week on Wednesday and Saturday”HOBOKEN, NJ, UNITED STATES, August 5, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Popular, New York City comedy podcast, The SDR Show hosted by comedian Big Jay Oakerson and rock radio personality Ralph Sutton will now serve double, heaping helpings of sex, drugs and rocknroll as the show grows to twice a week, Wednesdays and Saturday nights at 9pm ET/6pm PT live on www.thesdrshow.com/live
— Ralph Sutton host of The SDR Show
“After having many porn stars on the show we’ve decided it’s finally time we try double penetration,” says Ralph Sutton. “Starting this week, The SDR Show is happening twice a week every week on Wednesday and Saturday on the Gas Digital Network and later everywhere you consume podcasts. Its a double dose of sex, drugs and rocknroll!”
Tonight, Ralph and Jay will welcome rock royalty Jack Osbourne and on Saturday it will be metal legends Steel Panther.
The Wednesday night shows will be available for download on Sunday and the Saturday night shows will be available on Tuesday.
The rest of the SDR Show August schedule is as follows:
Wednesday, August 12 – Broken Lizard Guys (rock band)
Saturday, August 15 – Steve-O (Jackass)
Wednesday, August 19 – Russell Peters (comedian)
Saturday, August 22 – Andy Dick (actor/comedfian}
Wednesday, August 26 – The Naked Newlywed Game
Saturday, August 29 – Nick Perri (Supertroopers)
You may subscribe to The SDR Show’s YouTube channel here https://www.youtube.com/thesdrshow and you may download episodes on Itunes, Apple and all major podcast providers.
To subscribe to the Gas Digital Network and free trial go here www.gasdigitalnetwork.com
You may follow The SDR on Twitter at https://twitter.com/TheSDRShow and www.twitter.com/gasdigital on Instagram at www.Instagram.com/thesdrshow and www.Instagram.com/gasdigital and on Facebook at www.Facebook.com/TheSDRShow and www.Facebook.com/gasdigital
About The SDR Show:
The SDR Show (short for Sex, Drugs and Rock-N-Roll) delivers everything its name implies: featuring candid interviews with some of the world’s most interesting characters, from Top 10 Billboard artists such as Living Colour, Andrew WK, Gene Simmons, Dee Snider and Tesla to internationally acclaimed porn stars like Lisa Ann, Kendra Sunderland and Jessa Rhodes. The show is hosted by rock radio personality Ralph Sutton and comedian Big Jay Oakerson. From superstar DJs to world-renowned authors, comedians and celebrities, podcasting has become a mainstay in today’s entertainment industry, and in such a saturated digital market, creating a show that makes the charts and catches attention from the onset is almost unheard of. Combining three of America’s hottest topics, The SDR Show has picked up a momentum that usually requires months of heavy promotion, making a name for itself by going where few dare to tread – completely uncensored and thoroughly satisfying.
About the Hosts:
Big Jay Oakerson – can been seen playing out most nights across the country – as well as on various TV shows doing mainly crowd-work comedy – a true fearless funny guy – who can get up on stage with zero prepared material and kill it.
Ralph Sutton – has been the host of a nationally syndicated rock radio show called The Tour Bus for the past 10+ years, and has hosted concerts, TV shows, and more – all for the betterment of rock (and trying to get laid in the process).
About GaS Digital:
So why subscribe? All that free content is not released until five days after it’s recorded, and it’s only the beginning of what we offer. For only $8.50 a month ($7 with a show’s discount code), you get full access to the videos – live and commercial free, as they air. You can join the live chat during the shows and post in the forums, both great ways to connect with other fans AND the hosts of the shows. You get the whole catalog of archives, over 3,000 hours of your favorite shows, which are not available to the public and can be accessed via our RSS feed, by download, or by our Alexa skill. Speaking of, there is a ton of bonus content created specially for our members only! Plus, if you subscribe with your favorite show’s promo code, you save $1.50 monthly.
If you’re still not sure about subscribing, you get a free 14 day trial with that bonus code, and if you don’t love it, cancel at the end of the trial. No harm, no foul. We’re artists, we love what we do, and we want you to love it too.
