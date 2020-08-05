Dr. David Samadi: Men with gout have increased risk for erectile dysfunction
Gout could be a risk factor for sexual dysfunction”OLD WESTBURY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, August 5, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Gout, a painful type of inflammatory arthritis affecting more than eight million Americans, is found to increase risk of erectile dysfunction (ED) in men. These findings were published in Rheumatology International which assessed the relationship between gout and risk for erectile dysfunction. The meta-analysis reviewed eight studies published from 2010 and later with more than 350,000 study participants included in the research of which 85,067 had gout.
The underlying cause of gout is a buildup of excess uric acid in the body called hyperuricemia. The excess uric acid crystals get deposited in the joint cartilage causing excruciatingly painful symptoms within the joints.
“I’ve always said a man’s penis is a bellwether for men’s health,” exclaimed Dr. David Samadi, Director of Men’s Health and Urologic Oncology at St. Francis Hospital, Roslyn, New York. “Past studies have also found gout to be foretelling of issues with erections. A 2017 study of almost 48,000 men found that men with gout were 31 percent more likely to report ED than men without the condition. Sometimes the ED begins before a man even has symptoms of gout.”
The information found from this new study is that men with gout had an increased risk of ED when compared to the general public. While this new study included a large cross section of participants from England, Taiwan, the United States, and Korea, limitations cited were potential selection or recall bias, lack of information on duration and treatment of gout, and that the difference in risk for ED between acute and chronic gout was not considered.
“Gout is far more common in men than women since have higher levels of estrogen in women helps the kidneys process uric acid,” stated Dr. Samadi. “Gout is caused by the buildup of excess uric acid in blood that affects blood vessels and is also linked to plaque buildup. In order for men to achieve an erection, good blood flow is key. But when plaque buildup in blood vessels hinders blood flow, this creates a problem for the penis to get and maintain an erection.”
Dr. Samadi went on to add, “Men with gout should automatically be assessed for ED. These same men also are at risk for coronary artery disease which should also be evaluated too. It’s important to help these men manage gout, ED, and any heart issues found. A proactive approach is the best way to find therapies that work so men can achieve better sexual functioning and overall health.”
