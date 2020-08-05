Maryland Recognized for Successful Sustainable Practices

August 5, 2020

The Maryland Green Purchasing Committee Receives two awards for the Procurement of Information Technology

BALTIMORE, MD – The Maryland Green Purchasing Committee, chaired by the Department of General Services, has earned two awards this year in recognition of Maryland’s leadership in sustainable Information Technology (IT). Sustainable IT provides the dual benefits of saving the state money through reduced utility costs associated with energy efficiency gains and protecting the environment through natural resource management. In 2019, the use of sustainable IT products resulted in cost savings to the State of $442,872.

“Maryland is committed to leveraging our purchasing power to reach our climate goals and ensure a safe and healthy future for our citizens,” said General Services Secretary Ellington E. Churchill, Jr. “Sustainable IT procurement and decommissioning or responsible disposal ensures that we save energy, reduce operating costs, and benefit from a healthier planet.”

The State of Maryland has several policy and regulatory mandates in place to support this vision, from legislatively requiring the purchase of sustainable IT products to the mandatory use of a certified responsible recycler of e-waste. In FY19, the Green Purchasing Committee verified over $1.8 million of environmentally preferable IT products were procured by the state. DGS’s Inventory Standards and Support Services Division, which manages the e-waste program, identified that in 2019, 7,694 units of IT products were responsibly recycled. These accomplishments resulted in two honors for the State.

In March 2020, The State of Maryland received Silver level recognition in the State Electronics Challenge for its procurement of sustainable IT and responsible end-of-life management. The State Electronics Challenge is hosted by the Northeast Recycling Council, Inc. with funding from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency.

On July 29, 2020, General Services accepted the honor of an EPEAT (Electronic Product Environmental Assessment Tool) Purchaser award, on behalf of the State of Maryland. The award was given by the Green Electronics Council, in recognition of leadership and excellence in purchasing sustainable IT. The Green Electronics Council, a non-profit organization, is dedicated to the design, manufacture, and procurement of sustainable IT products.

EPEAT registered products must meet environmental performance criteria that address: materials selection, design for product longevity, reuse and recycling, energy conservation, end-of-life management and corporate performance. In 2019, the use of EPEAT IT products resulted in cost savings to the State of $442,872. The use of EPEAT products also resulted in a reduction in greenhouse gasses; 2,855,641 kilograms of CO2e were avoided, which is the equivalent of removing 611 average US passenger cars off the road for a year.

###

About DGS: The Department of General Services is responsible for essential services and programs administered on behalf of the state, including procuring goods and services; designing, building, leasing, managing and maintaining facilities; leading energy conservation efforts; and providing essential services such as fuel management, disposition of surplus property and records management. The Department of General Services Maryland Capitol Police maintains safety and security at state buildings.