NCJD Issues Emergency Order

The North Central Judicial District has issued an emergency order to address reduced judicial officer and staffing levels due to the COVID-19 virus. The emergency order is effective through August 21, 2020. The order addresses scheduling of jury trials and other court proceedings as well as the use of reliable electronic means to hold hearings. Click here to view the order.

