Award Winning Insurance Professional Peter Schmitz Joins We Insure Platinum
The breadth of experience and insurance company relationships provides us with a significant head start and allows us to provide superior options to our clients.”JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA, USA, August 5, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- We Insure Platinum, with offices in Virginia and South Florida, announced today the addition of veteran insurance professional Peter Schmitz as Principal Agent to its team.
Schmitz has been in the insurance industry for 35 years with top insurance providers Marsh, Aon, The Lockton Company and The Loomis Company. He’s received industry awards including “Power Broker” by Risk & Insurance and is a frequent expert contributor to the news media including “The CBS Morning Show” and Fortune magazine.
“The resources and support provided by We Insure was a big differentiator for our organization,” says Peter Schmitz, Principal Agent, We Insure Platinum.
“The breadth of experience and insurance company relationships provides us with a significant head start and allows us to provide superior options to our clients.”
We Insure Platinum Owner Chad Ingram adds, “The cornerstone of our service model is unmatched client service, effective communication and client advocacy. Peter shared our values, and we believe he’s the right person to grow our insurance business.”
We Insure was recently identified by independent research firm Franchise Business Review (FBR) as one of just 80 businesses to qualify for its 2019 Top Franchises for Veterans list and as one of the Top 200 Best Franchises to Buy in 2020. FBR’s recognition was based on franchisee satisfaction and performance rankings.
About We Insure
We Insure is a national insurance company that’s disrupting the industry with an innovative business model focused on customer experience and exceptional agent support. The franchise offers unprecedented access to carriers and complete operational, IT, service and marketing support to its franchisees in the U.S. We Insure is expanding rapidly with more than 100 retail locations and over $185 million in annual sales. For more information about franchise opportunities, visit weinsurefranchise.com. For general information, visit weinsuregroup.com.
