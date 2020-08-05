VA, Elizabeth Dole Foundation to offer respite relief for Veteran caregivers

August 5, 2020

WASHINGTON – The U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs in partnership with the Elizabeth Dole Foundation (EDF) today announced the launch of a new foundation program granting family caregivers access to no-cost, short-term aid to help those caring for wounded, ill or injured Veterans or service members in their homes during the coronavirus pandemic.

Under the Respite Relief for Military and Veteran Caregivers program, caregivers of Veterans can apply to receive approximately 24-hours of respite care from a CareLinx professional to help with bathing, companionship, cooking, exercising, grooming, light housekeeping, medical and medication reminders, mobility assistance, transportation and other activities.

“Caregivers charged with caring for our nation’s Veterans face new challenges during the COVID-19 pandemic,” said VA Secretary Robert Wilkie. “They have become increasingly isolated and are hindered from getting reliable, outside help. This program provides caregivers compassionate and needed relief during this stressful time.”

Respite Relief for Military and Veteran Caregivers will initially be available in select regions of California, Florida and Texas. The EDF will work to expand the program to other regions of the country later this year. The Association for the Advancement of Retired Persons will also be supporting the effort by sharing information about the program with their members in the selected states.

Applicants to the Respite Relief for Military and Veteran Caregivers program will be selected and awarded by the Elizabeth Dole Foundation. Apply at hidden heroes.

