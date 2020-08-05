Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 899 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 178,617 in the last 365 days.

Tokyo Kuntpunch Welcomes Comedy Store Legend Jimmy Shubert to #HookingFromHome

Dean Edwards Visits Hooking From Home with Tokyo Kuntpunch Tonight on YouTube

Download the Jimmy Shubert Episode of Hooking From Home Now on Apple Podcasts

Live on Tonight Comedian Dean Edwards Visits #HookingFromHome Live on YouTube at 9pm ET/6pm PT

Comedy Store legend Jimmy Shubert talks to me about starting a Go Fund Me for a hooker, his favorite shift as a door guy at The Comedy Store and how everybody likes to run their cake holes”
— Tokyo Kuntpunch
LOS ANGELES, CA, USA, August 5, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Comedian Tokyo Kuntpunch welcomed Comedy Store legend Jimmy Shubert, who also happens to have the number one comedy album in the country, Zero Tolerance, to her fast-rising podcast, Hooking From Home and the interview is now available on YouTube, Apple, Spotify and all major internet providers.

“Comedian, actor and Comedy Store legend Jimmy Shubert talks to me about starting a Go Fund Me for a hooker, his favorite shift as a door guy at The Comedy Store and how everybody likes to run their cake holes,” says Tokyo.

Tonight, the latest visitor to Hooking From Home will be comedian Dean Edwards, live at 9pm ET/6pm PT.

To get Hooking From Home on YouTube go to www.youtube.com/tokyokuntpunch

You may also get Hooking From Home on Apple https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/k-ntpunch-drunk/id1509315264b on Tokyo’s website https://www.tokyokuntpunch.com/podcast
and on all other internet providers. Please feel free to rate and review.

You may follow Jimmy Shubert on Twitter at https://twitter.com/JimmyShubert and on Instagram at https://www.instagram.com/jimmyshubert/

You may follow Dean Edwards on Twitter at https://twitter.com/IAmDeanEdwards and on Instagram at https://www.instagram.com/iamdeanedwards/

You may follow Tokyo on Twitter at www.Twitter.com/iamhung and on Instagram at www.instagram.com/iamhungyung

You may subscribe to Tokes’s mailings at www.tokyokuntpunch.com/kuntakt

For all of Tokes’s links in one place https://linktr.ee/hungyung

About Tokyo Kuntpunch:

Tokyo Kuntpunch hails from projects of Beverly Hills and more recently MacArthur Park, the most famous drug park in Los Angeles. She spent her formative years in the cult depicted in the Netflix documentary "Holy Hell." Kuntpunch also performs music under her moniker, Hung Yung Terrarist and you can check it out here www.hungyungterrarist.com She speaks seven languages, and raps in three on her latest self-titled album, “Hung Yung Terrarist,” including French and Dothraki, the fictitious language from the hit series "Game of Thrones.” She has over 1M plays on Spotify, 750K video views in Japan, and 317K video views in Asia.

Kuntpunch has performed at The Comedy Store, The Stand, The Ice House, The Laugh Factory, and appeared on Kill Tony. After that appearance Tony went on to talk about her on The Greg Fitzsimmons podcast and with Adam 22 on the No Jumper podcast. Tokyo has been a guest on SiriusXM’s All Out Show, Karen Hunter, The Bonfire, I Want Radio and The Christy Canyon Show, as well as on popular podcasts, Race Wars, Jason Ellis’ High and Dry, The SDR Show, The Chip Chipperson Show, The Wet Spot, Mornin’ with Bill and Joanna and In Hot Water. She most recently appeared on 50 Cent’s website This is 50 https://thisis50.com/?s=hung+yung+terrarist

Publicist: Lainie Speiser, 201-920-2777; misslainie2@gmail.com

Lainie Speiser
Lainie Speiser Publicity
+1 201-920-2777
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter

Hooking From Home Episode 16

You just read:

Tokyo Kuntpunch Welcomes Comedy Store Legend Jimmy Shubert to #HookingFromHome

Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Media, Advertising & PR, Movie Industry, Music Industry, Social Media


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.