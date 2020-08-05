Consumer Acquisition Accelerates Growth with New President
Dustin Engel Brings Proven Experience In M&A, Client Services, High-Growth Marketing and Strategy for Fortune 500 BrandsSAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, August 5, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Consumer Acquisition announced today that Dustin Engel has been appointed as the company's new President. The company founder Brian Bowman will continue to lead as Chief Executive Officer and work closely with Engel and the senior management team. Engel most recently served as VP of Corporate Strategy and Development for PMG, an award-winning provider of digital services and technology for Fortune 500 brands across more than 50 countries.He will leverage his experience in e-commerce, branding, travel, entertainment and programmatic buying to help drive Consumer Acquisition’s next phase of growth.
Engel said: "Brian has built a world-class company powered by an elite Hollywood-based creative team with vast experience in storytelling, 2D and 3D animation, visual effects, and user acquisition that produces blockbuster Facebook ad creative. As social networks move towards fully automated media buying, the need for advertisers to generate high-performing creative and understand analytics has become mission-critical. Consumer Acquisition is uniquely positioned to help advertisers with our creative studio, media buying strategy and social advertising testing insights. I look forward to applying my experience in M&A, client services and scaling high-growth marketing services organizations across 50 countries to help take Consumer Acquisition to new heights."
Before joining Consumer Acquisition, Engel also served as EVP at Camelot Strategic Marketing and EVP of Strategy and Innovation for iProspect (AegisDentsu), where he led US strategy and the Innovation Lab, the agency incubator division. Engel also led the western region for the agency, overseeing more than 250 client service personnel across four offices. Previously, Engel served as Chief Marketing and Strategy Officer for ClearSaleing (acquired by GSI Commerce, a division of eBay) where he led sales, product marketing, partner development and new market strategy and helped guide the company to a successful acquisition by eBay Enterprise. In his over 20 years of experience, he's led digital marketing activities internally for both Internet and retail brands, such as Match.com and Blockbuster.
Bowman said: “This is an exciting time for our business with rapid growth across our portfolio of creative studio and managed user acquisition clients. I am delighted Dustin has joined our team to help us accelerate our growth. His expertise in M&A, client services, programmatic buying and building high-growth, high-scale teams along with his understanding of how to work closely with Fortune 500 Brands across numerous verticals including e-commerce, travel, and digital services, make him ideally suited to accelerate our growth during these times of significant growth and change.”
Founded in 2013, Consumer Acquisition is a technology-enabled marketing services company that has managed over $3 billion in creative and social ad spend for the world’s largest mobile games and apps. They provide a creative studio, user acquisition services, and self-service tools for Facebook and Google mobile app advertisers.
To learn more about Consumer Acquisition, visit www.consumeracquisition.com.
Facebook® is a registered trademark of Facebook Inc.
Google® is a registered trademark of Google LLC.
Kate Pietrelli
Consumer Acquisition
+1 7605182633
email us here