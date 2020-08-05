Frigo® Cheese Heads® Brand Advocates for School Science Programs in Historic Times for Education
EINPresswire.com/ -- Lincolnshire, IL (August 5, 2020) – Schools today are faced with great uncertainties. Funding for important programs has never been more critical. That’s why Saputo Cheese USA Inc. believes it is more important than ever to renew its commitment to schools with its Frigo® Cheese Heads® Build a Bright Future program in Fall of 2020.
Beginning August 3, 2020, parents, teachers, family and friends can visit CheeseHeadsBrightFuture.com to nominate a school to win $10,000 for their science program. Ten runner-up schools will each win $2,000!*
What’s more, the Frigo® Cheese Heads® brand has teamed up with Charlie Brown, Snoopy, and the rest of the PEANUTS gang, who will appear on select packaging, on the promotional microsite, in social media, and more, to deliver much-needed levity and positivity to the family-centric fans of the brands. Amplifying the science messaging, the PEANUTS characters will be shown in their astronaut gear, inspiring snackers to think about space exploration.
While supplies last, shoppers can find PEANUTS characters on Frigo® Cheese Heads® Original String Cheese packaging - a happy surprise for our customers.
Nicole Austin, Marketing Manager, Retail Dairy, for Saputo Cheese USA Inc., said, “Like any brand, we’ve gone through some interesting times, to say the least. We feel it’s more important than ever to show our customers just how much we appreciate their loyalty. One way we can do that is to ensure that we move forward with programs supporting the things that matter to them most – like our schools. In 2020, Build a Bright Future is brighter than ever with a little help from the PEANUTS gang.”
“PEANUTS is a perfect fit for our brand,” said Austin, “Frigo® Cheese Heads® cheese brings fun to every occasion. As a personal fan of the PEANUTS characters, I am excited to see the inherent joy their brand has built with generations of families and build upon that joy to make our Back-to-School program this year even more special.”
“Snoopy and gang are beloved by kids and families of all ages, just like Frigo® Cheese Heads® cheese,” said Lindsay Martinez, Senior Vice President, North American Licensing and Partnerships. “The tie-in with Build a Brighter Future is a great extension of this program and expands the PEANUTS commitment to STEM education and outreach.”
The Frigo® Cheese Heads® Build a Bright Future contest is receiving strong marketing support from the brand. This includes strong social media and digital advertising, in-store signage, parent-targeted school media, and more!
* NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. Open to legal residents of the 50 United States & D.C. 18 years and older. Void where prohibited. Starts 12:01 am ET on 8/3/20 and ends 11:59 pm ET on 12/11/20. For Official Rules, visit CheeseHeadsBrightFuture.com. Sponsor: Saputo Cheese USA Inc., One Overlook Point, Suite 300, Lincolnshire Corporate Center, Lincolnshire, IL 60069.
ABOUT THE BUILD A BRIGHT FUTURE PROGRAM
The first Frigo® Cheese Heads® Build a Bright Future program was introduced in 2014. Since then, the brand has donated more than $170,000 to schools (and teachers) across the country.
About PEANUTS
Charles M. Schulz first introduced the world to the PEANUTS characters in 1950, when the PEANUTS comic strip debuted in seven newspapers. Since then, Charlie Brown, Snoopy and the rest of the PEANUTS gang have made an indelible mark on popular culture. The new series Snoopy in Space launched on Apple TV+ on November 1, 2019. PEANUTS animated specials and series air on major networks and streaming services, including ABC, CartoonNetwork.com and Boomerang in the U.S., Family Channel in Canada, and the WildBrain Spark network on YouTube. Fans also enjoy PEANUTS through thousands of consumer products around the world, amusement parks attractions, cultural events, social media, and a daily comic strip available in all formats from traditional to digital. In 2018, PEANUTS partnered with NASA on a multi-year Space Act Agreement designed to inspire a passion for space exploration and STEM among the next generation of students. The PEANUTS characters and related intellectual property are 41% owned by WildBrain Ltd., 39% owned by Sony Music Entertainment (Japan) Inc., and 20% owned by family of Charles M. Schulz.
