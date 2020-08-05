Teccoin Urges for Global Digital Asset Adoption With the Launch of a Decentralized Digital Cash Currency.
Teccoin is a decentralized digital currency and cash network using a peer to peer network that makes sending cash online easy.NEW YORK, USA, August 5, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Today we’re sharing plans for Teccoin, a newly formed digital currency whose goal is to provide financial services that will let people access and participate in decentralized payments. Teccoin's mission is to grow local start-ups and small businesses, and we hope to do so by investing time and money to support the companies that meet our needs. It is a decentralized payment system that allows users to send money easily without the limits of international borders.
If you have an internet connection, you can access all kinds of useful services for little to no cost. Whether you’re trying to keep in touch with family and friends, learn new things, or even start a business, the internet is a great tool. However, when it comes to saving, sending, and spending money, it’s not that simple.
For many people around the world, even basic financial services are still out of reach. Almost half of the adults in the world don’t have an active bank account. Those numbers are worse in developing countries, and they are even worse for women. The cost of that exclusion is high. Approximately 50% of small businesses in developing countries lack access to credit.
Teccoin to commence Tokensale on July 4, 2020
“Get the coin at an introductory price and become part of our ICO. So, hurry up and get your token. We will sell the entire 50,000,000 tokens ASAP. “
Teccoin Tokens, an acquisition based on the Ethereum blockchain technology, are seamless and very fast in transacting. This is due to the smart contract Ethereum, a very intelligent financial platform that utilizes the Ethereum addresses.
We’ll also take steps to protect your privacy. Aside from limited cases, Teccoin will not share account information or financial data with any third party without customer consent. This means Teccoin customers’ account information and financial data will not be used to improve ad targeting on the platform. The limited cases where this data may be shared reflect our need to keep people safe, comply with the law, and provide basic functionality to the people who use Teccoin.
About Teccoin: Teccoin is an Ethereum blockchain based and decentralized peer-to-peer digital currency that allows you to easily send money online. In short, Teccoin is an electronic cash system. Think of it as “An Internet Currency”
